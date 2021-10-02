Men tops among 2nd tier

The Singapore men's table tennis team have been crowned joint-champions with Kazakhstan of the Asian Table Tennis Championships' second tier in Qatar, Doha.

The two teams had been scheduled to play in the final yesterday but the match was cancelled as they had met each other the day before in a main-draw match to determine the fifth-to eighth-placed teams.

Singapore won and then progressed to the fifth-place play-off but eventually finished sixth after losing 3-0 to Iran yesterday.

World No. 391 Josh Chua lost 8-11, 8-11, 3-11 to 74th-ranked Noshad Alamiyan, before SEA Games singles champion Koen Pang fell to Nima Alamian 8-11, 11-5, 8-11, 8-11.

Iran then sealed their victory through Amir Hossein Hodaei's 11-3, 11-7, 12-10 victory over Lucas Tan.

Still, national men's coach Gao Ning was pleased with the team's performance as they improved on their previous eighth-placed finish in 2019.

He said: "Everyone showed good standards and all five players (Chua, Pang, Tan, Clarence Chew and Beh Kun Ting) played and got very good training. It was the result of everyone's joint effort.

"Kazakhstan has one player who's quite good but in the end, we won 3-2.

"Everyone played their part and worked hard together to win.

"Moving on to the singles, I hope everyone can maintain their current good condition and show what they are capable of."

World No. 180 Chew said that while finishing sixth was not easy, the result gives the team confidence that they can compete and be among the best teams in Asia.

He added: "It was a creditable achievement for our young team as there were difficult opponents we had to overcome.

"Overall each of us managed to put in good performances to help achieve this final result ... despite many of us not competing internationally for quite some time.

"We will continue to work hard to achieve better results."

Pang and Lin Ye were also in action in the mixed doubles yesterday, beating Japanese pair Yuto Kizukuri and Minami Ando 5-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in the round of 16.

They later lost 13-15, 3-11, 11-5, 5-11 to South Koreans Jang Woo-jin and Jeon Ji-hee in the quarter-finals.

In the women's singles, Zhou Jingyi, Lin and Zhang Wan Ling progressed to the second round, joining Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru, who each received a bye.

Zhou, 16, beat Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Lavrova 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 while world No. 61 Lin had to work for her 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-2 victory over Iran's Mahshid Ashtari.

Zhang also recorded an 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 win over Anel Bakhyt of Kazakhstan.

The women's team had retained their bronze on Thursday after losing 3-0 to South Korea in the semi-finals. Japan won the title.

Singapore will also participate in the men's and women's doubles at the championships, which will end on Tuesday.