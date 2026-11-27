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Medical student Charlotte Lee looking to be clinical for Singapore at netball Nations Cup

Goal shooter Charlotte Lee in the Singlife Nations Cup 2025 where she played for the Singapore A team before being promoted to the Vandas squad in 2026.

SINGAPORE – Off the netball court, Charlotte Lee is a third-year medical student at the National University of Singapore. On it, the 21-year-old has grown to become clinical as a converted goal shooter or goal attack as she establishes herself in the national team.

Having represented the second-string Singapore A side, Lee is looking forward to her first Singlife Nations Cup appearance with the Singapore Vandas team during the Nov 29-Dec 5 tournament in front of home supporters at the OCBC Arena.

Lee, who began playing netball at age nine while studying at her primary school, CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity, had started out in defence and played at the back through secondary school with CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

But her lanky stature prompted her Eunoia Junior College coach to deploy her up front to fill a vacant attacking position.

While the 1.79m Lee prefers taking the initiative as an attacker to reacting as a defender, she admitted the switch was tough.

“It definitely took its toll at first because I suddenly went from shooting for fun during water breaks to needing to learn the right form and putting in the shots,” she told The Straits Times.

“Everything felt foreign, and I could only rely on what I knew from defending against shooters.

“Ultimately, the transition was difficult but still manageable because my coach broke down the learning process for me step by step, beginning with how to hold my back space and helping me focus on one thing at a time. I was also really well supported by my teammates.

“I’m really grateful for the switch because it was a necessary move that helped elevate my performances. It also serves as a small reminder of how much my play has improved... especially when I feel like my play is stagnating.”

Despite having self-doubt, Lee grew from strength to strength and was co-captain of Singapore’s victorious 2025 Asian Youth Netball Championship team.

She was also part of the Singapore A, the Republic’s second team that finished fifth out of six teams at the 2024 and 2025 Nations Cup, before earning four caps with the 2026 Asian Netball Championship-winning team.

What made Lee’s sporting development even more impressive is that she is also in her first year of clinical posting at the Singapore General Hospital. There are days when she has to juggle a nine-hour shift at the hospital with four hours of netball training and preparation.

She said: “I’m still trying to strike that balance and find the right momentum.

“A lot of my learning happens during my clinical postings – learning from what I see rather than just reading my notes. So, I try to study in the gaps in my day, such as when I’m travelling to training or in the time I have before training, but it definitely gets tiring at times.

“Ultimately, what works for me right now is focusing fully on whatever I’m doing in the moment, rather than worrying about everything else.”

Singapore coach Tara Steel hailed Lee’s “exceptional” discipline and time management, and also credited the other two 21-year-olds – 12-cap defender Faithmaria Lawrence and seven-cap wing attack Anna Macinnes – in the 12-player Vandas squad.

The 41-year-old Australian said: “All three were involved in the 2026 Asian Championship win and have transitioned well into the Opens programme after being in our successful Asian Youth Under-21 team last year. They have continued to build physically and tactically.

“Anna is creative and fast, with a great read of the game, adapting quickly her skills to compete against a variety of new opponents. Faith has also improved in her physical and mental resilience and played very well in the Asian Netball Championship final, and was awarded the Player of the Final award.

“As a goal shooter, Charlotte has really stepped up in her performance in shooting volume, accuracy and her conditioning overall for international opens netball. To see them not only transition into the team from the youth programme, but learn quickly from their experienced teammates and bring their skills, strengths and challenge to our Vandas team has been great for us.”

The Asian title and strong pipeline has emboldened Steel to aim for the Nations Cup title – which Singapore last won in 2023 – with an eye on the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia from Aug 25 to Sept 5.

She added: “We are excited to now build and face opponents from other regions across the world. We know we have some tough opponents; we need to adapt to different styles and athletes, fail fast and learn quickly.

“Success will come if we can achieve that for this event and for the exciting 2027 ahead with World Cup and SEA Games events.”

Following the late withdrawal of world No. 11 Zimbabwe, the 22nd-ranked Vandas will take on Samoa (13th), United Arab Emirates (25th), Malaysia (34th) and Singapore A before the final Nations Cup positions are determined on Dec 5.

Adult tickets from $18 and child (ages five to 12) tickets from $12 as well as season passes are available on ticketmaster.sg