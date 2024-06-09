Medial ligament injury sidelines Tuipulotu for at least six weeks

Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 01:48 PM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 01:48 PM

Auckland Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific season after suffering a knee injury in his side's quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua on Saturday.

The Blues confirmed Tuipulotu will be out of action for between six and seven weeks after damaging the medial ligament in his right knee during the 36-5 victory.

Auckland will face the ACT Brumbies in the semi-finals at Eden Park on Friday with the final to be played on June 22.

Tuipulotu will also miss the start of the All Blacks' season, which begins on July 6 with the first of three home tests against England in Dunedin. REUTERS

