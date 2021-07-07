Medals not everything

Singapore won medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, including a historic gold in 2016 courtesy of swimmer Joseph Schooling, but returning from Tokyo empty-handed would not necessarily mean an unsuccessful campaign for their athletes, senior sports figures said yesterday.

In a virtual press conference to give updates on the athletes' preparations for the July 23-Aug 8 Games, Singapore's chef de mission Benedict Tan and Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) chief Toh Boon Yi insisted medals were not the only way to measure success.

Former national sailor Tan, who competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, said that solely relying on medals as a benchmark might give "a skewed picture", particularly given the challenges surrounding this edition of the Games, which have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stressing that he did not want to set a medal target, Toh added: "If I have to choose between a medal and a situation where we are immensely proud of our athletes' performance, but maybe that doesn't come with a medal and the whole country rallies behind them, it's a very clear choice for me. I would choose the latter, because that stands for Team Singapore."

Agreeing, Tan cited an act of sportsmanship as an example of something that would be "worth more than a medal".

He also highlighted how systems in place have allowed for more diversity - Singapore will be represented by 23 athletes in a record 12 sports in Tokyo - and that this was also a barometer of success.

Still, Toh outlined high-performance targets for Singapore's athletes in Tokyo, with personal bests, season bests, and national records the expectation.

He said: "Whether it's a personal best, or beating the opponent they have met before, but lost to... Better themselves. That is the success I would like to see our athletes (have). Trust the process, control the controllables... On a good day, I would say our athletes can beat anybody. We saw that five years ago in Rio."

At the Rio Games in 2016, Schooling made history by winning Singapore's first gold medal when he beat American superstar Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly.

Schooling, 26, will head to Tokyo with rivals like 24-year-old Caeleb Dressel of the United States and 21-year-old Kristof Milak of Hungary - who between them have clocked seven of the eight fastest times in the event in the world this season - among those aiming to dethrone him.

He will have a huge fight on his hands, as the defending champion's quickest time in the 100m fly this season is 52.93 seconds, while multiple world champion Dressel owns the year's fastest time of 49.76.

THERE'S ALWAYS A CHANCE The circumstances are different… but we know what he is capable of. I say don't write him off. Some may say he is going in as an underdog but I will look at him as going into the race a defending champion. TOH BOON YI, Singapore Sports Institute chief, on whether Joseph Schooling (above) can win in Tokyo.

Toh said that Schooling's performance in Tokyo is eagerly awaited, but regardless of the outcome, his history-making feat is "something no one can take from him".

"We ask that Joseph goes there and does us proud, and gives us the swim of his life," added Toh.

"The circumstances are different … but we know what he is capable of. I say don't write him off.

"Some may say he is going in as an underdog but I will look at him as going into the race a defending champion."