Mechanical bull won't be put out to pasture

LONDON • A giant mechanical bull that turned heads at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will stay on show after a campaign against it being dismantled, the city council announced on Friday.

A petition to save the 10-metre tall structure attracted nearly 10,000 signatures and it will now adorn Birmingham's Centenary Square until the end of next month before being moved indoors.

"We are delighted with the response the Bull has had from the opening ceremony which reflects our history," said Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, who added that the bull's next home was still to be confirmed.

The artwork was pulled onto the stage at the city's Alexander Stadium by 50 women representing female chain-makers during the Industrial Revolution who made chains used in the slave trade.

The city's association with the bull stems from the Bull Ring, a market area of Birmingham from the Middle Ages where bulls were once held before slaughter. The city's biggest shopping centre is the Bullring & Grand Central.

Made mostly of aluminium, it took five months and more than 50 people to build the bull, which has become a major tourist attraction since the Games began with thousands of visitors every day.

"The diverse history of Birmingham is one of the reasons we were successful in our bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the way residents and visitors have embraced the bull shows how important this is," said Ward.

Martin Green, the Games' chief creative officer, told The Guardian newspaper that conversations are ongoing regarding permanent housing for the bull.

"We're glad he's staying for a bit and that will also buy us some time to look at the options of him sticking around for longer," he said.

"Ultimately, he needs to be kept indoors as he's reasonably high maintenance so I'm sure we'll get some great suggestions and we'll pursue every avenue we can."

The Games close tomorrow.

REUTERS