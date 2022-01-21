'Meaning' of games not lost without fans

TOKYO • Next month's Beijing Winter Olympics can still be meaningful even with the general public locked out because of Covid-19, a top official from last year's Tokyo Games has said.

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell Beijing Games tickets to the public as the number of virus cases in the country reached its highest level since March 2020.

Beijing 2022 chiefs then said that they will instead "organise spectators to watch the Feb 4-20 Games on-site", without explaining how they will be selected.

The pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics were held almost entirely behind closed doors last summer, and Tokyo 2020 chief Toshiro Muto said his experience had shown the Games can thrive even without full stands.

"I think it's preferable to have fans at an Olympics, but I don't think the meaning of hosting it was lost just because anti-virus measures meant fans couldn't be there," he said. "In our digital society, people can watch as if they are in stadiums. Make no mistake, that emotion still comes across."

Beijing organisers have planned a raft of anti-virus measures in a bid to keep the virus out.

Athletes, support staff, volunteers and media will all be kept in a tightly controlled "closed loop" bubble separating them from the rest of the population.

They will also have to undergo daily virus tests and wear a high-quality mask at all times.

The strict measures are a continuation of those developed and implemented at the Tokyo Games - and Muto warned they may still be needed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. "I don't think anyone can say for sure how the virus situation is going to develop from now on," he said.

"There are still more than two years to go until the Paris Games, so my hope is that things will be back to normal by that time.

"That's my hope, but you never know until the time comes."

Athletes and officials have already started to land in Beijing, immediately entering the bubble.

Unlike in Tokyo, where volunteers, contractors and journalists could go in and out of the bubble, nobody is allowed to leave Beijing's closed loop during the Games.

Meanwhile, US broadcaster NBC will not send any of its specialist commentary teams to cover the Winter Games due to Covid-19 fears, USA Today reported.

Greg Hughes, vice-president of communications for NBC Sports, was quoted by USA Today as saying that commentary teams for sports such as figure skating and alpine skiing would instead be based in the United States.

"The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Connecticut) facility due to Covid concerns," Hughes told the newspaper.

"We'll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day."

The report noted that the broadcaster was concerned that staff testing positive for Covid-19 in China could face lengthy stays in quarantine.

NBC has held the US broadcasting rights to the Summer Olympics since 1988 and Winter Olympics since 2002. In 2014, it paid a mammoth US$7.75 billion (S$10.44 billion) to the International Olympic Committee to extend its rights deal until the 2032 Olympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE