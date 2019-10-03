Mean Alkmaar defence awaits United's forwards

LONDON • Manchester United's misfiring attack will face another test of their goal-scoring credentials when they travel to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League today, three days after sputtering to a drab 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched in frustration as his side failed to take their chances at Old Trafford in what has become a recurring theme this season.

Since thrashing Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League campaign, United have failed to score more than once in a match.

With AZ flying high in the Dutch Eredivisie, just a point behind regular challengers Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven in third, the hosts will be a tough nut to crack.

The clash, which will be played at Dutch club ADO Den Haag's stadium in The Hague after the roof at AZ's AFAS Stadium collapsed last month, will also give an indication as to who will top Group L.

AZ have a mean defence, having conceded only three goals in eight league matches, and they also came away with a creditable 2-2 draw at Partizan Belgrade last time out, despite playing with 10 men for most of the game.

On the other hand, group leaders United huffed and puffed before squeezing past Kazakh champions Astana 1-0 in their opener.

And Solskjaer has a growing injury crisis on his hands, with ESPN reporting that Paul Pogba aggravated an ankle injury against the Gunners and could be left out of the trip.

Forward Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring injury while defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are doubtful.

Solskjaer will also be concerned by the possibility of his players getting hurt on the notorious artificial pitch of the Kyocera Stadium.

The Norwegian's position is already under scrutiny after seven league matches, with The Guardian reporting that former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is taking English lessons as he targets a new role in England.

The Italian is understood to be keen on taking over the United hotseat, even if there is no Champions League football on the table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN

AZ ALKMAAR V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 12.45am