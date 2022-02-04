Meagher's pride makes it six wins from six starts

He came, he saw and he gave his rivals a mountain to climb.

None could make the summit ahead of him and, like that, Lim's Kosciuszko scaled new heights by passing his first Class 1 test.

Like the great mountain in Australia whose name he carries, Lim's Kosciuszko the racehorse is similarly inhospitable and menacing to all who challenge him.

Sure, his task at the Kranji Racecourse on Wednesday afternoon was made easier with the scratching of Kharisma who was nursing a bruised heel. But take nothing away from the winner.

There were Doubting Thomases aplenty. They thought the 1,400m distance would trip him up as he has never been over so much ground in his previous five outings.

And Class 1? Well, was he being too ambitious too soon?

As we now know, he proved them wrong.

As mountains go, Everest included, you do not conquer them. You treat them with respect.

Perhaps, Lim's Kosciuszko's rivals did not accord him that respect on Wednesday and they duly paid the price.

He put them in their rightful places - which was several paces behind him.

In winning the $100,000 race, Lim's Kosciuszko had made it six from six. Yes, he has been unbeaten since trainer Daniel Meagher introduced him to the racing fans in March last year.

That day, he scored on debut and a month later it was two on the trot. He made it a hat-trick when winning in open company in May.