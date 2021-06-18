McKeown backed to shine at Olympics

ADELAIDE • Despite a week of ever faster times and broken records at the South Australia Aquatic Centre, the final night of the swimming trials to see who would make Australia's Olympic team proved a near epic occasion.

Teenager Kaylee McKeown fell just short of clinching her second world record in five days after tearing apart the 200m women's backstroke field in Adelaide yesterday.

Still, the 19-year-old clocked 2min 4.28sec, the fastest time anywhere this year. American Missy Franklin holds the world record time of 2:04.06.

McKeown admitted she was starting to feel the new levels of public expectation upon her.

"I think it's all starting to get to me, I had the shakes before my race, I don't usually get that," said McKeown, who broke the 100m back world record last Sunday.

"I am still chasing down Regan (Smith, the American gold-medal favourite) and a lot of guys are no doubt chasing me."

Veteran Emily Seebohm, 29, who had already qualified in the 100m backstroke, took second place for what will be her fourth Games.

Despite McKeown's brilliance this week, it is arguably 20-year-old Ariarne Titmus who has been the face of the trials.

Having already booked a spot in the 200m and 400m freestyle in Tokyo, she added to her potential medal spoils by qualifying in an Australian record of 8:15.57 for the 800m free. Kiah Melverton will also represent Australia after finishing second.

In the women's 50m free, Emma McKeon won in 23.93sec, 0.01sec ahead of Cate Campbell, meaning the 27-year-old winner may have up to eight races in Tokyo.

Matthew Temple, in an Australian record of 50.45sec, and David Morgan qualified for the men's 100m butterfly while pop star and actor Cody Simpson, who returned to the sport only a year ago, finished last in the final.

The last final of the night saw Jack McLoughlin, who had already booked his ticket to Tokyo in the 800m free, also qualify for the 1,500m free.

At the United States Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, which end on Sunday, it was the "Katie Ledecky show" on Wednesday as she stormed to two decisive wins in the 200m and 1,500m free in just over an hour.

The five-time Olympic champion, who had booked her Tokyo ticket by winning the 400m free on Monday, will have two more events to her Olympic programme, setting the fastest time in the world this year in the 1,500m - 15min 40.50sec.

The 24-year-old has now qualified in three events and will defend the 200m and 400m free gold medals she won at Rio 2016, while the 1,500m will be contested by the women at the Games for the first time in Tokyo.

"It went well," said the owner of the 10 fastest 1,500m times. "I told our heat in there we're making history tonight, I think we we're all so fired up to finally get this chance."

REUTERS