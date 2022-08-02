Mckeon, Le Clos leave their mark

LONDON • Emma McKeon became the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all-time on Sunday, leading an Australian sweep of the women's 50m freestyle to claim a record 11th gold medal across three editions.

It was a night of milestones at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre as moments earlier South African Chad le Clos joined shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams as the most decorated Games athletes after picking up a silver in the men's 200m butterfly for his 18th medal, including seven golds, across four editions.

McKeon's win follows earlier victories in the mixed 4x100m free and women's 4x100m free relays and she now sits atop the gold medal table ahead of compatriots and retired swimmers Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones and Susie O'Neill.

As the winner of seven medals at last year's Tokyo Olympics, including four golds, the 28-year-old was one of the biggest names in Birmingham and she lived up to the hype, coming first in 23.99sec.

Australia completed a 1-2-3 on the podium, with Meg Harris and Shayna Jack taking silver and bronze respectively.

McKeon made no comment on a "love triangle" that has made lurid headlines in Australia involving former boyfriend Kyle Chalmers and current partner Cody Simpson, a former pop star.

Over the weekend, Chalmers, who won the 100m free gold at the Rio 2016 Games, threatened to quit swimming and lashed out at the "false news" after it was reported there was a rift between him and fellow national swimmer Simpson.

If McKeon was ticked off by the rumour-mongering, she did not let it affect her focus in the pool as she bids to add four more medals with events later this week.

"It is special," she said. "It makes me reflect on the last eight years since my first Commonwealth Games, and I can see how far I've come as a person and an athlete."

There was more success for Australia in the pool after the quartet of Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus, a double gold medallist at last year's Tokyo Games, broke the first world record in Birmingham in the women's 4x200m free relay.

They clocked 7min 39.29sec to shade China's mark of 7:40.33 that was set in Japan.

Le Clos' milestone came 10 years to the day that he beat American great Michael Phelps in the same event at the London Olympics.

Swimming out of lane five, the same lane he beat the most decorated Olympian in history from, the 30-year-old was beaten to the wall by New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt, who won in 1min 55.60sec.

However, le Clos could not be denied a place in the record books after finishing ahead of England's James Guy to snatch the silver.

Ever the perfectionist, the veteran was disappointed not to have come in first, but he vowed to top the podium before the end of the Games next Monday.

"I'm gutted not to have won, I'll be honest," le Clos said. "I would've cut my finger off to win tonight... Fair play to Lewis... He said he watched me growing up and I said, 'Man, did you have to do it on my day? Could you not have given me one more time?'"

While McKeon, le Clos and Titmus enjoyed success to varying degrees, three-gold Olympic champion Adam Peaty was stunned in his pet event, suffering his first 100m breaststroke defeat in eight years here.

The 27-year-old came in fourth behind fellow Englishman James Wilby, who took the gold in 59.25sec, with the Australian pair of Zac Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson earning silver and bronze. There are mitigating factors - Peaty broke his foot in May, which meant he had to withdraw from the world championships the following month.

He admitted yesterday he was still not fit, but refused to use that as an excuse, adding: "With 25 metres to go, I had nothing in the tank. Maybe that's overexposure on the foot... I've kind of lost that spark, whether it's with my foot, but I'll be looking to find that over the next months and into the next two years."

