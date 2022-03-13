McKeever wants 'to slowly fade away' after 16th gold

ZHANGJIAKOU • Canada's Brian McKeever has insisted that Beijing 2022 will be his last Winter Games even as he raced into the history books and grabbed his 16th Paralympic gold medal in cross-country skiing yesterday.

The 42-year-old won the middle-distance race, and in doing so equalled the gold-medal haul of German former para alpine skier Gerd Schonfelder - the most decorated men's Paralympian.

"It's getting harder and harder. There's a lot more grey hair and a lot more aches and pains," McKeever said.

"I think if we end up here trying to run in four years, we'll be using walking sticks. Without the help of good physiotherapists, I wouldn't be here, so I think it's time.

"Call it a soft retreat, I want to slowly fade away. It will be good to rest a bit and ski more for fun than for work. We will probably come back, but probably in coaching."

The Canadian, who made his Paralympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002, had already bagged two titles in the visually impaired sprint and long-distance events last week at Zhangjiakou.

Before the race, he had played down the fuss over potentially reaching Schonfelder's record.

"To be perfectly honest, it doesn't mean a damn thing," McKeever said with a laugh.

"I will continue to not think about them and just keep going one race at a time and (try) to enjoy this. If the records happen to come, great. But that was never the focus."

One thing for sure, he is proud of being able to demonstrate the level that Paralympic athletes can reach.

"The hard work is done in the off-season, we enjoy it. We love it. We love getting lost in the mountains and sometimes dragging our butts home after 10 hours," he said.

McKeever could still break Schonfelder's record in today's team relay - an event where Canada won bronze four years ago.

Norwegian cross-country skier Ragnhild Myklebust is the most successful Winter Paralympian overall - 22 golds and 27 total medals over five Games from 1988 to 2002.

China continued its dominance at the Games yesterday, led by cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong, who won the women's middle-distance sitting gold.

It was the 32-year-old's third gold at these Games after also winning the long distance and sprint sitting events last week.

China top the standings with 58 podium finishes (18 golds, 18 silvers, 22 bronzes), ahead of Ukraine (10, 10, eight) and Canada (eight, five, 10).

