McGregor's last chance at relevance

LAS VEGAS • There may be no belt on the line when former two-weight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt-holder Conor McGregor meets Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas this morning (Singapore time), but the Irishman will be fighting to make his name relevant again after a poor run.

McGregor has fought only three times in mixed martial arts since defeating Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to win the lightweight title, and he failed to regain the belt when losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

McGregor bounced back at welterweight in January last year to beat Donald Cerrone. But a rematch with Poirier, whom he beat in 2014, ended in a second-round KO loss in Abu Dhabi in January.

It was a serious setback as McGregor had hoped that victory would set up a lightweight title shot and a lucrative boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

Instead, he slipped down the rankings and the Filipino's interest in a mega-bout cooled in favour of next month's fight with International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council champion Errol Spence.

The friendly atmosphere before the last Poirier fight, in which McGregor praised his opponent and offered to support his charity foundation, has since turned spiteful.

Things soured between the pair after McGregor failed to follow through on his promise to donate US$500,000 (S$675,000) to Poirier's The Good Fight Foundation. At Thursday's press conference, the boorish, brash "Mystic Mac" was back, hurling insults and acting up for the cameras.

"I'm going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders. That's the goal here, he's done. This is it for him. This is the end of the road," the 32-year-old bellowed.

They have also been trading slurs on social media the past week, with Poirier, also 32, mocking his "thinning hair" and "weak trash talk". McGregor hit back, claiming his opponent's wife, Jolie, had the hots for him, using expletives to describe what he would do to her and showing a purported Instagram direct message from her.

Despite McGregor's braggadocio, he and his entourage rolled into Las Vegas knowing that the career of the self-proclaimed "face of the fight game" is ending.

Win, and he is back in the UFC title picture. Lose, and he becomes increasingly irrelevant.

High stakes also await Poirier, whose sole defeat in his past nine fights was against the now retired Nurmagomedov two years ago.

The American is the UFC's No. 1 lightweight contender and a win over McGregor will all but seal a future title fight against Brazil's Charles Oliveira.

"I beat him (before). What's his excuse going to be on Saturday, is what I want to know," he said. "There's a very dangerous fighter sitting here, no doubt, but I see a man that I've defeated and I know I can defeat again." REUTERS

UFC 264: POIRIER V MCGREGOR

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am