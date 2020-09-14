McGregor let off over assault claim

AJACCIO (France) • Retired mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor was released on Saturday without being charged, after being taken into police custody on the French island of Corsica the day before on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, his lawyer said.

The Irishman was freed before the limit of police custody and faces no charges, his legal representative Emmanuelle Ramon told Agence France-Presse, calling the complaint against his client as "abusive".

His manager, Audie Attar, added: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday."

However, the Daily Mail yesterday claimed that McGregor's troubles were not over yet, as he is "waiting for the results of key physical tests" and "the examination of film evidence" before learning whether he will be rearrested over the same complaints.

Earlier on Saturday, the prosecutor's office in Bastia issued a statement saying it had received a complaint "denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition".

While the statement gave no details of the alleged offences committed by the 32-year-old, the Mail said that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt-holder "assaulted" a young woman and exposed himself to her following a heavy drinking session. This reportedly occurred on Sept 6 in the upmarket port town of Calvi.

McGregor, who is also known by his "Notorious" moniker, has been holidaying in the south of France with his girlfriend Dee Devlin and their two young children.

He was in Corsica preparing for a 180km charity water-bike relay race from Calvi to Monaco and was supposed to led a four-member team against defending champions Team Serenity, headed by Princess Charlene of Monaco, on Saturday.

However, he was forced to pull out of the event, which was meant to publicise the anti-drowning initiatives of the Princess Charlene Foundation, after his latest brush with the law.

In June, McGregor announced he was quitting MMA, although most experts feel that it remains a smokescreen as he has "retired" three times in four years, only to twice previously make triumphant comebacks.

The sport's biggest name, who last fought in the octagon in January, is no stranger to controversy.

On the promotion's former featherweight and lightweight champion, UFC president Dana White told website MMA Junkie yesterday: "Whether you're retired or not retired, you can get yourself into trouble.

"I don't know enough about the Conor situation. I've read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven't talked to him. I'm sure he doesn't need my help or advice, but if he did, he can call."

