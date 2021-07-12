McGregor goes down swinging

LAS VEGAS • The future of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break during in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

The fight at UFC 264 was officially ruled as a "doctor's stoppage" at the end of the first round after the bloodied Irishman swung and missed a punch.

As he stumbled backwards, his lower leg buckled under him near the edge of the octagon, allowing Poirier to pounce on him, raining down a series of punches and elbows until a technical knockout (TKO) was declared.

The T-Mobile Arena was sold out, with former United States president Donald Trump among the 20,062 fans. It was the first time a capacity crowd has attended a UFC fight in Nevada since the Covid-19 pandemic.

UFC boss Dana White afterwards declared McGregor and Poirier would meet for a fourth time as there was still unresolved business despite the American's second win in three fights.

"It sucks, it's brutal, it's not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin will fight for the title and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess," he said. "The fight didn't get finished. You can't have a fight finish that way. We'll see how the whole thing plays out. I mean, who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready."

But McGregor is now headed for an extended period on the sidelines, with no guarantee that he will ever come back.

His brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him rise to fame quickly as the UFC's best-known star, leading to a money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He had earned US$140 million (S$189 million) despite losing.

The 32-year-old has the greatest marketing pull of any fighter on the promotion's roster but in reality, his mixed martial arts (MMA) career has been on the wane. Since 2016, he has fought only four times in the octagon, suffering three defeats.

Leg breaks are notoriously difficult for MMA fighters to come back from. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who holds the record for the longest title reign in the promotion's history at 2,457 days, suffered a double-leg break in 2013 against Chris Weidman.

Despite recovering, the Brazilian was never the same fighter again, winning just one of his last seven fights before he was released by the UFC in November last year.

Weidman himself broke his shin against fellow American Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April, and retirement rumours have been swirling after the former middleweight champion said that he would be out for "between six and 12 months."

The build-up to the third fight between McGregor and Poirier had been laced with animosity after the Irishman used sexually explicit language to describe what he would do to his rival's wife, Jolie.

He was unrepentant as he was stretchered out of the octagon, launching into an expletive-laden tirade against the pair.

Insisting he was winning the fight when the freak accident happened, he said: "I was boxing his bleeding head off. Kicking his bleeding leg off. This is not over."

Poirier, who was incensed that McGregor had insulted about his wife, wore a smirk as he claimed his rival's injury was "karma".

"This guy was saying he was going to murder me and kill me. I am going to leave here in a coffin. You don't talk like that to people, man. I hope he gets home safe to his beautiful family," he said.

"But, you know, this guy is a dirtbag. Karma is not a b****, she's a mirror, and this guy said the wrong s***. There's no holds barred with the trash talk, right? But murder is something you don't clown around about, there's no coming back from that."

White later admitted McGregor had crossed the line, saying he should "leave people's families and wives out of it".

While Poirier, who was already the No. 1 contender for the lightweight title, will now meet Brazilian Charles Oliveira, who won the belt when he defeated American Michael Chandler in May, he is not opposed to settling a final score with his rival. "We are going to fight again whether it's in the octagon or the sidewalk," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS