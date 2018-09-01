Mcgregor floors his rivals

An aggressive ride by reigning champion jockey Vlad Duric saw McGregor knocking the daylights out of his eight rivals in the main event of nine races last night.

In the process, the Michael Clements-trained eight-year-old chestnut Australian-bred rewrote the class record in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes B race over the Polytrack 1,600m in 1min 38.78sec.

The time was 0.59sec faster than that of Maximus achieved on April 15. The course record for the track and distance is 1min 37.69sec set by former glamour galloper Better Than Ever in 2011.

Sporting the famous green-and silver colours of Spalato and Gilt Complex, Duric punched McGregor into the lead from barrier-rise in the fifth event and led narrowly past the winning post for the first time.

Southern Spur, only the second ride for new rookie F Yusoff, overtook McGregor turning into the back straight and then led by more than a length. Chairman rushed up to second, a length ahead of McGregor,

French jockey Olivier Placais took Chairman to eyeball the leader at the 600m mark. That was where Duric decided to stoke up McGregor. He balanced up, pushed and whipped his mount. McGregor responded and raced up to cover the two leaders on straightening.

Under Duric's relentless vigorous riding, McGregor cleared away and the race was all over. Robin Hood finished best of the rest for second, 11/2 lengths behind.

The second favourite, McGregor paid $20 for his seventh victory in 39 starts and took his earnings to the $360,000 mark for Graham Mackie's Christopher G Stable.

In Race 2, Clements' $38 shot Iffragal resumed from a five-month layoff to end two-time top apprentice A'Isisuhairi Kasim's drought.

The Malaysian rider was so ecstatic that he punched the air in delight after the winning post. After all, his last winner was Moritz Eclipse on March 30.

Results of Races 6 and 7 were not available at press time.