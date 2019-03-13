McGregor arrested for smashing fan's phone

MIAMI • Conor McGregor was arrested on Monday after a fan reported to police that the mixed martial arts fighter had smashed his mobile phone and walked off with the shattered remains outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

The incident took place shortly before dawn and the 30-year-old, who was later found at a Miami Beach house, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre on suspicion of robbery and criminal mischief, an arrest affidavit read.

According to the Miami Herald, McGregor was later released on a US$12,500 bond (S$17,000).

His lawyer, Samuel Rabin Jr, issued a statement saying the Ultimate Fighting Championship star was involved in a "minor altercation" involving a mobile phone and would cooperate fully with police.

The arrest report, which did not identify McGregor by name, said "the victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his phone" outside a hotel.

"The defendant slapped the victim's phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor. He then stomped on the phone several times, damaging it," the report added, while noting that the device was valued at US$1,000.

The Irishman is on holiday in Miami and, just last week, he posted several photos on his Instagram account which showed him celebrating his mother's 60th birthday at the Versace Mansion.

He was charged in April last year with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a chartered bus in New York carrying UFC fighters.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge and, as a result, had to serve five days of community service.

The New York Post reported that he performed "menial tasks" at a church last week, with a pastor saying he frequently described the experience as "humbling".

Said Pastor Clive Neil of the Bedford Central Church: "He was doing physical work - vacuuming, mopping, moving boxes, moving supplies, putting out the garbage and so forth.

"He was quite patient in rubbing down the brass, polishing with spray and a cloth. He has enough strength in his muscles to do that."

In January, McGregor was fined US$50,000 and suspended for six months, backdated to October, for his role in the mass brawl that followed the end of the UFC 229 event on Oct 6.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST