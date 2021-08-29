Mcfadden gets 18th Paralympic medal

TOKYO • US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden was "on cloud nine", after winning her 18th Paralympic medal yesterday, four years after blood clots almost ended her career.

The 32-year-old, who was born with spina bifida and is paralysed from the waist down, took bronze in the women's T54 5,000m to extend her streak of finishing on the podium in every Paralympic race she has entered since 2008.

But she said just competing in Tokyo was a victory in itself, having been diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder in 2017 that took almost two years to recover from.

"I'm on cloud nine," said McFadden, who was born in Russia and raised in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six.

"I was in a really dark spot because it took me 20 months to recover, and everyone was getting better in those 20 months. But I continued to fight, to believe in myself, to train really hard."

The American, who has seven gold medals from London and Rio, said she could not even sit in her wheelchair for more than 30 minutes after being diagnosed with the condition, but she gradually regained strength and returned to competition.

"It's really quite amazing that I'm here - that I was on the podium," she added, after finishing behind teammate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold while Swiss Manuela took the silver medal.

McFadden is set to compete in four more events, and while more medals would consolidate her position as one of the greatest Paralympians of all time, she is determined to use her status to raise awareness around disability.

She praised the US team's decision to award Paralympic medallists the same prize money as Tokyo Olympians for the first time.

"These Games are monumental for us," she said.

"If the US can do it, the world can follow. I want us to be the leader."

McFadden also believes increased media coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics can "transform the world", adding: "Every banner, every T-shirt that a volunteer wears, you see the Olympic and Paralympic logos.

"That's the first time that's happened at a Games, and that's really important for us. It feels like it's only going to go better."

Fleur Jong of the Netherlands won the women's T64 long jump, beating French defending champion Marie-Amelie Le Fur with a jump of 6.16m.

Le Fur, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, said she would retire after Tokyo.

Spain's Susana Rodriguez, who helped fight the coronavirus in her job as a doctor, won gold in the women's PTVI triathlon.

Rodriguez, who juggled training with helping patients recover from the most severe infections, will also compete in the 1,500m today.

Away from the competition, organisers apologised after a visually impaired Japanese judoka was hit by a self-driving bus in the Paralympic Village on Thursday.

Tokyo 2020 suspended operation of the vehicles after the accident, in which a bus "made contact" with Aramitsu Kitazono.

Kitazono was to compete in the men's -81kg event yesterday morning, but did not start his match against Ukraine's Dmytro Solovey.

Organisers also denied local media reports that the 30-year-old would need two weeks to recover.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

