McCoy named as Holder's replacement in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Jason Holder has been ruled out due to injury and left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy has been named as his replacement in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup.

Holder's injury, which he picked up in the County Championship on Sunday, will require a period of recovery. McCoy was the leading wicket-taker on the team's recent tour of Nepal.

"We are fortunate to have such depth and quality in our ranks. Our reserves are all top class talents who have proven themselves in various formats of the game, most notably T20," head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement on Monday.

"Each and every one of them is capable of stepping seamlessly into the team should the need arise," he added.

Two-time champions West Indies are in Group C of the biennial tournament, which they will co-host with the United States from June 1-29.

The team will open their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2.

Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Travelling reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher. REUTERS