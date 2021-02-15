May's try against Italy in a different league

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones said that Jonny May's extraordinary try in Saturday's 41-18 Six Nations victory over Italy reminded him of a rugby league finish, though the flying up and over dive would have probably been more at home in last weekend's Super Bowl.

The winger received the ball on the touchline in the final play of the first half but his route to the line was seemingly blocked by counterpart Luca Sperandio.

It proved no barrier for May, however, who launched into a dive up and above his opponent and managed to touch the ball down.

It was just the sort of acrobatic leap often seen in the National Football League to overcome a defensive line guarding the end zone and something Jones has seen many times before in his native Australia.

"He's obviously been watching rugby league," he said. "It's traditionally a way of scoring, a smart way, in the NRL (National Rugby League) - absolutely brilliant. I think he's looked at videos, but he's such a great try scorer."

The try took May's international tally to 32, clear in second place behind 49-try Rory Underwood in the England pecking order.

Fellow winger Anthony Watson also had a good day as he ended an 11-month drought with a score in each half.

"I thought he was better at No. 8 than wing," said Jones - in far more jovial mood than through the week as he dealt with the fallout from losing to Scotland at Twickenham for the first time since 1983. "He looked sharp, he's getting back to his best form."

Overall, he was pleased with his side's display against an inexperienced Italian side who stood up strongly and even opened the scoring with a second-minute try by Monty Ioane.

"When you're playing a team you are supposed to win against, it sharpens you up a bit - I wasn't too perturbed," he said. "Last week, we gave the players too much information and it takes away a bit of energy. This week we were much more concise and had a week full of good clarity and the players played with good energy."

England next travel to Wales, who edged out the Scots 25-24, for their third Six Nations game on Saturday next week.

REUTERS