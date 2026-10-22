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Mayor apologises after wrong anthems played at Asian Para Games after mishap-marred Asian Games

The national anthem issues from the Asian Games have continued at the Asian Para Games, which is also in Aichi-Nagoya.

TOKYO – Wrong national anthems were played three times at the Asian Para Games in Japan’s Nagoya this week, prompting the mayor to apologise just days after the city hosted the mishap-plagued Asian Games.

The Asian Para Games is taking place in the central Japanese hub city through Oct 24 , featuring around 4,000 athletes and officials in 18 sports.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa apologised on Oct 21 for the latest error, which occurred despite officials’ pledges to implement steps to prevent mistakes, including playing the correct national anthems.

“These things happened during the Asian Games, so of course the operations were reviewed and examined based on the lessons learnt. The fact that it happened again is really just unacceptable,” the mayor told a press conference.

On Oct 19 , a Taiwanese athlete won a men’s para taekwondo competition, but the Iranian anthem was played in its entirety, according to Nagoya officials at the mayor’s press conference.

Officials realised their mistake after the ceremony, they said.

On the same day, the Iranian anthem was played again during a women’s para taekwondo ceremony, where a Mongolian competitor was receiving the gold medal, according to the city.

The incorrect music was stopped after the Mongolian delegation pointed out the error.

Organisers then played the Mongolian anthem after the music was provided by the delegation, Nagoya officials said.

Separately on Oct 19 , officials broadcast the South Korean anthem for about five seconds, instead of the Chinese one, before a sitting volleyball match between China and Iran.

“It is unacceptable, or rather, it’s painful. I am very sorry about it,” the mayor said, adding that he felt the tournament was otherwise progressing smoothly.

The Asian Games, which concluded in early October, faced heavy criticism for shortcomings ranging from inadequate accommodation for athletes to the playing of wrong national anthems.

On Sept 18, organisers played North Korea’s national anthem for the South Korean hockey team. AFP