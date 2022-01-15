May Lucky be with you

RACE 1 (1,650M)

11 Speed Force can roll forward. He shapes as the one to run down off the back of a strong win two starts ago.

10 The Elites needs only to offset the awkward gate. He can figure with the right run under the in-form Vagner Borges.

2 Crown Avenue always gives them a head start. The strong booking of Karis Teetan suggests he is in the right frame of mind.

7 Run Des Run landed his first win last start. He should improve off that effort.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 Street Scream finally gets some luck with an inside gate. He can turn his form around, especially in a tight and compact contest such as this.

8 Golden Empire rattled home for an impressive third on debut last time. Zac Purton takes over and he is open to further improvement.

1 Packing Award is after back-to-back wins. He is a lightly raced talent.

7 Country Boy is consistent. He should be thereabouts once more.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 Apache Pass caught the eye on the dirt at Conghua. He is making a welcome drop to Class 4. His latest effort on the dirt can be forgiven. Expect sharp improvement in the weaker grade from an ideal gate.

10 Chiron is coming to hand nicely. He looks a strong each-way chance.

5 Steel Win is stepping up in trip. He has a bit of class on the dirt. Keep safe.

2 All Joyful is all powerful on the dirt. Leave him out at your own peril.

RACE 4 (1,200M )

6 Kumasi showed ability on debut. He is open to further improvement and the step-up in trip is a positive.

2 Speedy Mouse is a course-and-distance winner. With Purton aboard, he shapes as a big threat from Gate 2.

10 Super Fortune has the ability, but he has struggled since his debut win. Still, he is capable of bouncing back any time.

1 Flying Bonus can find the front. He will run them along.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

4 En Pointe has the ability. He can bounce back from a lacklustre last-start effort. He used up a bit of petrol early and travelled wide. He warrants respect with the booking of Joao Moreira.

2 Win Win shapes as the main threat. Trainer Benno Yung's stable is in red-hot form.

11 Joyful Genius is a bit unlucky not to be a winner already. He is doing well and has found a suitable race.

3 Flying Sword is in his career-best form. He can bounce back.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

7 Right As Rain is lightly raced but has shown a stack of upside. He is reeling off some sizzling late splits and it is only a matter of time before he puts in a winning run.

4 Boom Stitch is better than his record suggests. He just needs some luck. Expect a big run.

9 Turquoise Alpha turned his form around last start to finish a close-up third. He will be doing his best work late with Purton up.

6 General Winner roared late last time. He is open to improvement again as a lightly raced prospect.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

7 Exceptional Nice is consistent. He is most deserving of a win. From the good gate, this could well be his day.

1 Enjoying narrowly missed in a strong race last start. He can transfer that form to the dirt.

3 Chancheng Prince is a dirt specialist with an imposing record. But his form looks like it has slipped a bit.

8 King's Capital has a powerful finish on his day.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

4 Rise Brethren is progressing. He raced without room at the crucial stages which clearly cost him a much closer finish. He looks capable of snagging his first Hong Kong win.

6 Storm Legend is better than his record suggests. The distance suits him.

1 Soulmate should find the front. He can run them along with Alfred Chan's 5lb (2.27kg) claim.

3 Captain Win won well two starts ago. He remains a threat.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 California Spangle is a talent on the rise. He is a four-time winner from five starts. With Purton up, he shapes as the one to run down.

1 Trillion Win has drawn ideally. He can challenge from the inside gate under a positive ride.

7 Good Luck Friend is a blow-out chance. He is worth supporting at a good price from the good gate.

3 Fantastic Way just needs to offset Gate 1. He pairs favourably with Moreira.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Lucky With You has a stack of ability. He is chasing his fourth consecutive win. The step-up in distance looks like a plus. He is a real Classic Mile contender who can blitz this bunch.

9 Solid Impact turned in a career-best effort last time. He is a live chance. The booking of Purton signals intent.

4 Romantic Warrior is looking to remain unbeaten. He has shown enough to suggest the rise in trip is a positive.

7 All Beauty, a last-start winner, is next best.

