Maximum crowd celebrates Max's win

SPIELBERG (Austria) • Red Bull's Max Verstappen yesterday reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth.

In front of an army of orange-clad fans, the Dutchman, who also earned an extra point by setting the fastest lap, powered 32 points clear of the seven-time world champion in the title race to signal he is the driver to beat this season.

Verstappen's latest step towards ending Hamilton's hold on the drivers' title triggered a carnival atmosphere in Formula One's first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck, with most of the 100,000 in attendance decked out in orange colours, representing the Netherlands.

"To see so much orange in the stands is incredible, it's an extra motivation, thank you," he told his cheering congregation at the Red Bull-owned Spielberg circuit.

"The car was unreal. On every tyre set we put on, it was really enjoyable to drive. A great effort by the whole team. These two weeks here have been incredible."

He moved on to 182 points in the standings, ahead of Hamilton's home British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 18 and the 23-year-old is the biggest threat to the Briton's bid for an unprecedented eighth world crown.

The 36-year-old, without a win since Barcelona in early May, had forecast after qualifying on Saturday that beating Verstappen looked unlikely.

Aside from his Red Bull rival's superior pace, damage to Hamilton's car late on in the race cost him a likely second place.

"We're miles away from them. They've brought a lot of upgrades and we haven't so we've got to bring some," he said.

Red Bull are also favoured to wrest the constructors' championship from the Silver Arrows after their fifth win in a row boosted their lead to 44 points.

Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

SELECTED RESULTS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1hr 23min 54.543sec 2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +17.973sec 3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +20.019 4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +46.452 5 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +57.144 6 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +57.915 7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren +60.395 8 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +61.195

DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Verstappen 182 points 2 Hamilton 150 3 Perez 104

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Red Bull 286 points 2 Mercedes 242 3 McLaren 141

Mercedes initially told the Finn not to race his teammate, who was ahead, and then gave the go-ahead with 20 laps to go as it became apparent Hamilton's car was damaged and Norris was closing fast.

Britain's Norris, who had started on the front row for the first time but dropped to fourth after a five-second penalty for pushing Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez off the track, passed Hamilton on the track.

The 21-year-old, voted driver of the day for his performance, felt the penalty was unjust.

"He (Perez) tried to go around the outside which is a bit stupid, and he ran off the track himself, I didn't even push him," he said.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fifth, with Perez sixth and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren in seventh.

Charles Leclerc was eighth for Ferrari, Pierre Gasly ninth for AlphaTauri, and double world champion Fernando Alonso took the final point for Alpine after dashing the hopes of Williams' George Russell.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS