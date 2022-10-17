Max stays on Olympic course

Maximilian Maeder added another feather in his cap as he clinched a silver medal at the Formula Kite World Championships in Cagliari, Italy, on Sunday.

The achievement is the 16-year-old's best result at the senior level and adds to a growing list of accolades that include multiple youth world championships and Asian titles.

Singapore Sailing Federation general manager Chung Pei Ming said: "Max has just completed his first year since entering the senior's circuit and has pretty much dominated every competition that he's entered.

"His work ethic as a 16-year-old matches that of those who have done multiple Olympic Games - he's hard-working, precise and always pushing the edge to go faster."

The teenager, who won his second Formula Kite European Championships title in early October, had qualified second for the four-rider final behind Slovenia's Toni Vodisek.

Vodisek, 22, had gone into Sunday's first-to-three medal fleet with two race wins, which meant that he only needed one victory in the final to seal the world title.

Maximilian won the first race to level proceedings, but a crash in the second resulted in the Singaporean finishing third.

Vodisek was able to storm home to clinch the race and world championship trophy.

France's Axel Mazella bagged the bronze medal, while compatriot and defending champion Theo de Ramecourt was fourth.

While Maximilian had hoped to win his first world championship title, his second-placed finish was an improvement from 2021, when he came in fifth.

His achievement in Italy also secured him a spot at the 2023 Sailing World Championships, which is a main Olympic qualification event.

Kitefoiling will make its Olympic debut in Paris in 2024 and the adrenaline-packed sport is also expected to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Games.

Chung believes that Maximilian's recent performances put him in good stead to qualify for the Paris Games.

He said: "He's eyeing the 2024 Olympic Games as his first major event and he has shown he will be one of the top riders in his class.

"The Sailing World Championships is the first Olympic qualifier for 2024 and Max is sailing full-time, training and racing to prepare for the event."