ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder wins third European C’ships | Positive debut for new Lions coach

Over the weekend, Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder reminded the sailing world of his dominance on the water. The 17-year-old kitefoiler passed his first major test of the year after winning the 2024 Formula Kite European Championships in Spain. His main target will be Olympic gold in Paris.

Next, Tsutomu Ogura’s first game in charge of the Lions was an encouraging one as Singapore rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with China in a World Cup qualifier on March 24 at the National Stadium.

Finally, two inspiring stories within Singapore sport stood out this week.

Moza Baihakki is 12, was born with part of her right arm missing and loves swimming. She dreams of representing the country at the Paralympics. Netball coach Liew Hin Joon is 75 and battling cancer but remains committed as ever and continues to coach NorthLight School and Netball Singapore’s Net4all programme for beginners.

