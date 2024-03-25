ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder wins third European C’ships | Positive debut for new Lions coach

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Over the weekend, Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder reminded the sailing world of his dominance on the water. The 17-year-old kitefoiler passed his first major test of the year after winning the 2024 Formula Kite European Championships in Spain. His main target will be Olympic gold in Paris.
Next, Tsutomu Ogura’s first game in charge of the Lions was an encouraging one as Singapore rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with China in a World Cup qualifier on March 24 at the National Stadium.
Finally, two inspiring stories within Singapore sport stood out this week.
Moza Baihakki is 12, was born with part of her right arm missing and loves swimming. She dreams of representing the country at the Paralympics. Netball coach Liew Hin Joon is 75 and battling cancer but remains committed as ever and continues to coach NorthLight School and Netball Singapore’s Net4all programme for beginners.
S’pore sailor Maximilian Maeder wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships
Missing part of her right arm does not limit Moza Baihakki’s golden ambitions
The 12-year-old, who aspires to take part in the Paralympics, broke a national record on her competitive debut on March 23.
Passion keeps NorthLight netball coach Liew Hin Joon going amid his cancer battle
The 75-year-old has colorectal cancer but attends training sessions even when undergoing chemotherapy.
S’pore para swimmers Yip Pin Xiu, Toh Wei Soong’s preparations in full swing for Paris Paralympics
They will participate in training camps in places such as Thailand and Japan ahead of the Aug 28-Sept 8 Games.
S’pore fight back to draw 2-2 with China in World Cup Asian qualifier
The Japanese coach told his players that he was not satisfied after they had come back from 2-0 down to salvage a point.
‘Like a plantation field’: Pitch issues for S’pore Women’s Premier League draw ire
On The Ball: EPL table in the palms of lawyers and accountants amid tightening of financial rules
After many years of laissez-faire financial controls by the Premier League, the hammer is coming down and clubs’ books are being pored over, writes John Brewin.
‘World’s fastest job ad’: Two S’poreans to get chance to intern at F1 champions Red Bull Racing
The 2.5-month stint is at the team’s headquarters in Milton Keynes and ends at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 22.
In the Driver’s Seat: Ferrari’s one-two finish in Melbourne gives F1 a much-needed lift
While things are generally what they appear to be on track, the underlying squabbles and lack of transparency continue to vex many, writes David Tremayne.
Why professional golf is the loneliest place on earth
Leaving home, struggling with form and a loss of identity are some of the issues players grapple with.
