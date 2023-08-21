ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder wins kitefoil world title, earns Paris 2024 quota spot | Joseph Schooling unsure of future

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Three-time youth world champion Maximilian Maeder will be the kitefoiler to watch at the Paris Olympics in 2024, after the Singaporean teenager won his first senior world title at the Sailing World Championships last Saturday.

Next, being omitted from the country’s Asian Games squad is a disappointment, said Joseph Schooling, who added that he remains uncertain what’s next for his sporting career.

Finally, my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan spent a week covering the controversial Saudi Pro League. He encountered flares and fervour, but plenty of caution from the organisers with access to players strictly controlled.

