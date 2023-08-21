ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder wins kitefoil world title, earns Paris 2024 quota spot | Joseph Schooling unsure of future

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Three-time youth world champion Maximilian Maeder will be the kitefoiler to watch at the Paris Olympics in 2024, after the Singaporean teenager won his first senior world title at the Sailing World Championships last Saturday.
Next, being omitted from the country’s Asian Games squad is a disappointment, said Joseph Schooling, who added that he remains uncertain what’s next for his sporting career.
Finally, my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan spent a week covering the controversial Saudi Pro League. He encountered flares and fervour, but plenty of caution from the organisers with access to players strictly controlled.
Double joy as kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins world title, gets Olympic quota spot
Shanti Pereira falls short of 100m semi-finals at World Athletics Championships
Coach Luis Cunha believes her showing was a good indicator for the 200m, with the heats taking place on Wednesday.
Sporting Life: Can an amateur win a game from a pro? Not a chance
Between weekend warrior and everyday pro isn’t a gap, there’s a chasm, says Rohit Brijnath.
Asian Games omission definitely a bummer, says Joseph Schooling
He also missed out on the SEA Games in May, raising questions about his impending retirement.
Young table tennis team look to surprise again at Asian Games
The squad is almost identical to the side that won four SEA Games gold medals in May.
Olympic fencing champion Lee Kiefer determined to retain her crown in Paris
The American, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, was in Singapore for a training camp for youths.
Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard eyes return to England
He guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 2021 before joining Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.
Many questions and few answers – what reporting on Saudi Pro League was like
Some of football’s biggest names have joined Middle East clubs in the summer transfer window.
FAS to hold presidential election on Sept 23
Bernard Tan has been the acting president since September 2022 following the death of incumbent Lim Kia Tong.
Free broadcast of Rugby World Cup for StarHub Sports+ subscribers; at least $73.90 on Singtel
Hosts France will face three-time world champions New Zealand in the opening match on Sept 8.
SPL Team Of The Week
Here are the 11 players who shone in the penultimate gameweek of the Singapore Premier League.
