ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder stays grounded after 2nd world title | Klopp chanting successor’s name tells us many things

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder extended his winning run by retaining the world title in Hyeres, France on May 19. This is his fifth triumph of the year, but the 17-year-old Singaporean says he is not allowing complacency to creep in.

On the same day about 1,700km away, another run came to an end as Jurgen Klopp took charge of his final match for Liverpool. At his Anfield farewell party, he chanted the name of his successor Arne Slot, telling us he knows very well that to keep going, his club cannot look back at him, writes Rohit Brijnath.

Back home, national fencing champion Phua Zee Cher does what he can to keep going. As he is not a carded athlete, he washes dishes to cover the expenses of his overseas competitions while working towards his dream of winning a SEA Games gold medal.

