ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder stays grounded after 2nd world title | Klopp chanting successor’s name tells us many things

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder extended his winning run by retaining the world title in Hyeres, France on May 19. This is his fifth triumph of the year, but the 17-year-old Singaporean says he is not allowing complacency to creep in.
On the same day about 1,700km away, another run came to an end as Jurgen Klopp took charge of his final match for Liverpool. At his Anfield farewell party, he chanted the name of his successor Arne Slot, telling us he knows very well that to keep going, his club cannot look back at him, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Back home, national fencing champion Phua Zee Cher does what he can to keep going. As he is not a carded athlete, he washes dishes to cover the expenses of his overseas competitions while working towards his dream of winning a SEA Games gold medal.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder flies high with second straight world title
After a dominant start to the season, the teenager is considered a medal hopeful for the Paris Olympics.
To fund his fencing dream, Singapore champion takes up odd jobs to cover overseas competition costs
Puah Zee Cher, 23, has since beaten the Olympic champion and claimed the national title in Singapore.
Sporting Life: Klopp gives sport a joyous authenticity
Entitlement has surged and managers have become outsized gurus in sports. But the German was negotiating a different path, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Meet the Singapore Sports School’s students who get to take on multiple sports before specialising
They have track and field, 3x3 basketball and sport climbing in their programme during the first two years.
Singapore’s 1951 Asian Games swimming champion Lionel Chee says dedication was key to success
He won three medals at the 1951 Asiad – gold and silver in swimming and silver in water polo.
Singapore squash player overcomes stomach flu, big deficit to win gold at South-east Asian junior meet
Singapore’s Nurulasyiqah Taha strikes gold at Finland World Boccia Challenger
She had a fellow competitor to thank for lending her a wheelchair battery charger after hers malfunctioned.
Urban sports festival in Singapore to feature skateboarding, parkour and more
Singapore Cycling Federation launches National Cycling E-sport Championships
They will be held at HQ Foundry in Bartley and Virtual Cycling Singapore at YMCA Orchard.
2021 Player of the Year Tomoyuki Doi has high ambitions on returning to Singapore Premier League
The 26-year-old has hit the ground running since joining Geylang International for the new season.
Having survived mum’s abortion attempt, Paralympic swimmer Ernie Gawilan embraces his disabilities
The Filipino says if he was not born with disabilities, he might not have excelled in sports.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.