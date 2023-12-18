ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder ends 2023 with another title | Can Nadal really resist going full throttle?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Singapore’s kitefoiling world champion Maximilian Maeder capped off a successful 2023 with his third consecutive win in the Youth Sailing World Championships. The 17-year-old tells my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan how he would define this year in terms of personal growth, while also looking ahead to 2024 in this podcast.
Another athlete whose development in 2023 has also been inspiring is Shanti Pereira, who is a finalist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, after overcoming setbacks to clinch multiple titles.
Finally, tennis star Rafael Nadal has said that he knows he can’t demand the maximum from himself as he returns from a long injury lay-off. But knowing the dogged fighter, he might just find it hard to go against his instinct, writes my colleague Rohit Brijnath.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Kitefoiler Max Maeder wraps up successful year with youth world c’ships title
He did enough to win the competition despite finishing 13th in his last race after a plastic bag caught the underwater wing of his sailboard.
Podcast: After successful 2023, Maximilian Maeder dreams of Olympic gold
The teenager also talks about his favourite local sporting moment in 2023 and what it means to have qualified for Paris 2024.
Singapore powerlifter Farhanna Farid overcomes injuries to rewrite deadlift world record twice
The 31-year-old lifted 203.5kg and 208kg in Johor Bahru to eclipse her previous world mark of 203kg.
Singaporean of the Year finalist: Unstoppable Shanti Pereira inspires with her grit and guts
The sprinter has had a spectacular 2023, winning SEA Games and Asian Championships golds, and a historic 200m title at the Asian Games.
Can Rafael Nadal really resist going full throttle on court?
The Spanish star has to ease his repaired body back into competition, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Ko Jin-young to defend HSBC Women’s World Championship title in 2024 in Singapore
The South Korean is seeking to be the first golfer to win the event three times in a row.
Former national coach Salim Marican forms new sepak takraw team to replace Perses as NSA
This comes after the Singapore federation’s membership with the international body was terminated.
Short track skater Amelia Chua secures second spot for Singapore at 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games
The Republic was awarded the spot after another country withdrew from the quadrennial Games in Gangwon.
Flag football ready to take off in Singapore, as team eye 2028 Olympics
The Singapore national team, formed in July 2023, have set sights on qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Penalty joy, and tears for Singapore hockey teams at 4 Nations finals
The men’s team beat Thailand 4-3 in the shoot-out while the women lost 3-2 to Hong Kong.
Penalty joy, and tears for Singapore hockey teams at 4 Nations finals
The men’s team beat Thailand 4-3 in the shoot-out while the women lost 3-2 to Hong Kong.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.