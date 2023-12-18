ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder ends 2023 with another title | Can Nadal really resist going full throttle?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Singapore’s kitefoiling world champion Maximilian Maeder capped off a successful 2023 with his third consecutive win in the Youth Sailing World Championships. The 17-year-old tells my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan how he would define this year in terms of personal growth, while also looking ahead to 2024 in this podcast.

Another athlete whose development in 2023 has also been inspiring is Shanti Pereira, who is a finalist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, after overcoming setbacks to clinch multiple titles.

Finally, tennis star Rafael Nadal has said that he knows he can’t demand the maximum from himself as he returns from a long injury lay-off. But knowing the dogged fighter, he might just find it hard to go against his instinct, writes my colleague Rohit Brijnath.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.