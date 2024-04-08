ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder collects more wins ahead of Olympics | Schooling calls time on competitive swimming

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder retained his title at the Princesa Sofia regatta in Spain over the weekend, while fencer Amita Berthier has been shaping up under a new coach as the Republic’s athletes ramp up their preparations for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics.
Like many others, Berthier is inspired by Singapore’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who announced his retirement last week. In an interview with my colleague Rohit Brijnath, he looks back on his career with honesty, relives the moment he stunned the world and also addresses the cannabis saga.
Finally, football fans can look forward to more action in the region as the Asean Club Championship makes its return in the 2024-25 season. South-east Asia’s top teams, such as Singapore’s Lion City Sailors, will battle it out for the top prize of over US$500,000 (S$674,000).
Singaporean kitefoiler Max Maeder collects wins, and experience, ahead of Olympics
The teenager continues his winning start to 2024 with victory in Spain, despite a five-hour delay to the medal race due to a lack of wind.
A Parisian family affair for Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier at 2024 Olympics
Her grandparents, who are in their 80s, will be there to cheer her on, along with her mum and siblings.
‘My mistake was the complacency to think this will last forever’: Schooling
In a candid interview, the Olympic champion admitted that he became overconfident after winning the 100m butterfly title at Rio 2016.
Schooling took us to brilliant places we’d never been to before
He let us dream in a size and colour we hadn’t dared and opened conversations we’d never considered, says Rohit Brijnath.
Singapore rules out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games
The status of the Games remains in limbo after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to escalating costs.
Golf may become an exclusive sport in Singapore, warns community
There are concerns over the lack of public access to facilities, with Mandai as the sole venue left till end-2026.
Asean Club Championship to make a comeback in 2024-25 season
Singapore’s representatives will be last season’s cup winners, the Lion City Sailors.
No new football club for Singapore Premier League season in 2024-25
Talk ahead of the coming season is that Tengah FC will be the 10th team, but that is on hold for now.
2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Jowen Lim
Kassandra Ong’s wushu goals get a leg up after spexPotential inclusion
She is among the inaugural batch of 48 athletes under a new programme to nurture promising athletes.
