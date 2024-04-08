ST Full-time Report: Max Maeder collects more wins ahead of Olympics | Schooling calls time on competitive swimming

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder retained his title at the Princesa Sofia regatta in Spain over the weekend, while fencer Amita Berthier has been shaping up under a new coach as the Republic’s athletes ramp up their preparations for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics.

Like many others, Berthier is inspired by Singapore’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who announced his retirement last week. In an interview with my colleague Rohit Brijnath, he looks back on his career with honesty, relives the moment he stunned the world and also addresses the cannabis saga.

Finally, football fans can look forward to more action in the region as the Asean Club Championship makes its return in the 2024-25 season. South-east Asia’s top teams, such as Singapore’s Lion City Sailors, will battle it out for the top prize of over US$500,000 (S$674,000).

