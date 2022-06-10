Master Archie a star in the making

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) WITHOUT EQUAL has not finished far behind promising horses, such as Union Square (who runs in a feature later) and Shoemaker. He can open his account in his local debut.

(2) BUSTER KEATON may just need the run after a long layoff. But he has drawn well and did show some ability in the Western Cape.

(6) ZOOBERI showed pace on debut but had things go wrong on a slippery surface. He can only improve.

(10) LAZY GUY has finished close-up on a few occasions on the Highveld. He could be the value proposition.

(12) UNCLE GEORGE was not disgraced on the Poly second-up.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE drew away to make her field look ordinary. She could be headed for bigger paydays. However, she did take a while to get going and is trying Greyville.

(2) CANADIAN SUMMER turned in impressive finishes in both starts but almost cost herself when shifting badly last time. She could be even better over the longer trip.

(3) ONLY HEARTS showed maturity when fending off the Mike de Kock-trained favourite Ready To Fly last time. She looks to have enjoyed this distance. She can make further progress. The rest of the field appear useful but need to monitor their improvement.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) UNION SQUARE confirmed debut his promise with a cracking runner-up finish in the SA Nursery. He runs as if the longer trip will suit. He could be tough to beat.

(4) READY OR NOT could be anything. He tried the mile on debut and, after showing inexperience, was just under two lengths off the winner. He is obviously one with more to come.

(8) COUSIN CASEY is also better than his close-margin maiden win. It was his first run after a rest and he did what was asked of him to win at Scottsville.

(6) BIG SLICK, 7 CAPTAIN CASEY and 10 SUPERIOR FORCE have earning potential.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) WARRIOR brings promising Western Cape form into the race. He has drawn Gate 1. Having matured, he could beat a decent bunch over the longer trip.

(7) MOUNT ANDERSON again rates as the dark horse. He has been at the top of his game and would be deserving.

(12) FIREALLEY could also have more to come given time. He impressed in a sprint last time.

(13) CHOLLIMA and (14) AIRWAYS LAW won in good style but have drawn very wide.

(5) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER could be on the up again.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) MARINA is best weighted. As a three-year-old, she won over a variety of distances. A year older, she may prefer further. Still, she must be afforded the utmost respect.

(8) SUPREME QUEST won a Grade 3 last time over the course and distance. She followed that up with a fantastic runner-up finish behind Under Your Spell in the WSB Fillies Guineas.

The dark horse could be (4) OSCAR'S WINNER, who impressed in her two runs after rest over this distance.

(2) HOMELY GIRL has drawn very well and has shown the class needed.

(10) ZARINA won a Grade 1 at this course, so can not be ignored.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) JET DARK has little to prove, having won one of the country's best races, the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate twice. The race is over this distance. He also won the Champions Cup at Greyville last season, showing he can win anywhere. But he has a bit of work to do from a wide gate.

(7) LINEBACKER, a winner of two Graded races at this track, needed his last race and could be dangerous with blinkers.

Stablemate (3) SILVER OPERATOR has been in terrific form this season and, along with Grade 1 Horse Chestnut winner (12) MK'S PRIDE, can test them.

(5) AL MUTHANA, 2 BINGWA and (10) SUPREME WARRIOR are dark horses.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

If the star colt (6) MASTER ARCHIE takes to Hollywoodbets Greyville, he will go on to compete in the upcoming big sprint. His Computaform Sprint win is proving to be an exceptional form line with True To Life, Big Burn and Alesian Chief going on to run big races in Grade 1 last week.

(1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON has drawn the best and has blinkers. He can make amends after being beaten as favourite in his last two starts.

(8) AMBIORIX, like Master Archie, is a Grade 1 winner. He ran a fair race in his track debut. He can turn it around with

(2) COIN SPINNER, who has drawn well.

(5) ISIVUNGUVUNGU looks capable, too.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) HOLD MY HAND showed plenty promise on debut over 1,200m. The juvenile looks well-placed, even if taking on older rivals. On pedigree, she should enjoy the distance.

Her fellow two-year-olds, (6) DEVILS AND DUST and (8) DUCHESS OF GOLD have scope for good improvement. Devils And Dust had to overcome a wide draw at Hollywoodbets Scottsville last time and is a lot better than the run suggests. Duchess Of Gold is racing after a rest. She took on the males in her debut and could show much more in this.

(4) EDVIGE, 3 SEA CRUISE and (7) BAY OF DREAMS have the experience advantage. They should their rivals a run for the money.