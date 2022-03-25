Masks optional outdoors, but people urged to wear them

Each day, business analyst Sethu Raman Ganesh Kumar goes on a three-hour walk, covering between 16km and 18 km. His mask is something he never leaves behind.

And even though, from next Tuesday, he no longer needs to put on one for his walks, the 38-year-old said he would still adopt a careful approach.

"If I see it's crowded, I'll wear (my mask)," said Mr Kumar.

"I will continue doing so because we still need to maintain (caution) for a couple of months, even with the new measures."

The wearing of masks in outdoor settings will soon be optional, as part of several key changes to measures implemented in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced these moves yesterday as Singapore gears up towards a new phase of living with the virus.

Individuals, however, are encouraged to still wear their masks, even when outdoors, for personal protection and to protect others, especially in crowded areas, said the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic.

Indoor places refer to buildings and spaces with clearly defined entrances and exits such as offices, malls and public transportation. This also includes hawker centres and coffee shops.

Places that are sheltered but with open access generally, such as Housing Board void decks, bus stops and naturally ventilated bus interchanges, are regarded as outdoor areas.

There are also changes to guidelines for safe distancing.

While safe distancing is no longer required between individuals or groups in mask-on settings, 1m spacing between those in mask-off situations is required. The group size limit has been raised from five people to 10.

The task force added there is still a need to guard against gatherings of big crowds, even if people have their masks on, and therefore, will continue to impose capacity limits.

Choa Chu Kang resident James Tay said he would continue to wear a mask most of the time.

Referring to memes circulating yesterday on how people would have to toggle between indoor and outdoor settings for tasks such as taking public transport or eating lunch outdoors, the 34-year-old private educator said: "I feel it makes sense to have a mask on at all times, until we get to a stage where masks are completely no longer mandatory."

Senior executive Farah Aqilah, welcomed the change, but added: "I think it will take time before I get used to it. We've worn masks everywhere for so long now that I tend to feel uncomfortable without it in most public places."

Another key change announced was to increase the capacity limit for larger events that involve over 1,000 individuals to 75 per cent, up from half.

This will be applied to attractions and cruises, live concerts and sporting events, social gatherings such as gala dinners, religious gatherings, wedding receptions and solemnisations, funerals, as well as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions events.

But masks may still be required, even for events that are considered to be in outdoor settings.

Task force guidelines state that masks are required for "activities which involve... cheering by audiences/spectators/participants". This will apply to Singapore Premier League football games, for example.

• Additional reporting by Kimberly Kwek