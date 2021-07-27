TOKYO 2020

Masks - form, function, fashion

COLOMBIAPHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
SERBIA
JAPANESE FAN
AUSTRALIA
HUNGARY
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
CHINA
  • Published
    1 hour ago

It is an Olympics with a difference and no symbol of the times we are in is more visible than the mask. All participants - whether athlete, official, volunteer or journalist - are required to be masked up at all times, as part of Covid-19 safety measures. The incentive for athletes to win a medal? A reprieve of 30 seconds during the medallists' traditional photo shoot on the podium. Besides form and function, some masks are also proving to be a fashion hit. The Straits Times takes a look at some of the most eye-catching masks at Tokyo 2020.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2021, with the headline 'Masks - form, function, fashion'. Subscribe
