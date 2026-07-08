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Marta Kostyuk beats Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon to power into second straight Slam semi-final

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates after beating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on July 8.

– Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk reached her second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final with a dominant last-eight victory over former finalist Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon on July 8.

The 12th seed raced to a 6-3, 6-2 win after just 69 minutes on Centre Court and will next face Czech ninth seed Linda Noskova for a place in her first Major final.

“First time playing on this unbelievable court, it’s a dream come true,” said the 24-year-old.

“I was on this court as a spectator once nine years ago watching Roger (Federer) and to be back here as a player is amazing. I walked past the ‘wall of honour’, stood beside it and took a moment.”

Kostyuk has lost only one of her last 22 matches, her semi-final defeat by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in June.

She is set to climb into the world’s top 10 next week for the first time in her career, having been just 28th in the rankings as recently as April.

Paolini could not reproduce the form she showed in her fourth-round win over the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala, losing in the last eight of a Slam for the first time.

The Italian, 30, was playing in her first Major quarter-final since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2024, when she was also the French Open runner-up.

Both Kostyuk and Noskova will be playing in their maiden Wimbledon semi-final, with this being the Czech’s first appearance in the last four of a Grand Slam.

The 21-year-old defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 in only her second Grand Slam quarter-final, following her run to the last eight at the 2024 Australian Open.

In the lead-up to Wimbledon, Noskova won the Berlin Open, her first grass-court title.

She has taken that impressive form into the All England Club, dispatching former Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the last 16 before brushing aside Mertens.

Having reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2025, Noskova is now just one win away from her maiden Grand Slam final.

“The feelings are incredible, like never before. This is what I am playing tennis for – these big stages and big matches,” she said.

“I was a little bit nervous before the match, I am not going to lie. When I am putting pressure on myself, that is usually when I play my best. I really enjoyed this match. ”

Mertens, 30, had been hoping to make the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time, but the 25th seed bowed out after a strong run featuring a win over second seed Elena Rybakina.

On July 7, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also saw a promising run end in the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

The Japanese star lifted the last of her four Major trophies at the 2021 Australian Open and raised hopes of ending that five-year wait when she downed world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the last 16.

But Osaka could not back that performance up, slipping to a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 loss to Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova, who will meet American seventh seed Coco Gauff in the semi-finals.

It was her latest disappointing defeat in the latter stages of a Grand Slam tournament, after losing to Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 US Open semi-finals.

But the 28-year-old believes she is not done yet, saying: “I feel like in my head I think there’s still an opportunity to win a Slam.”

AFP, REUTERS