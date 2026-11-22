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PORTIMAO – Ducati’s Marc Marquez won the 2026 MotoGP championship on Nov 22 with an eighth-placed finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix, taking an unassailable lead and going level with the great Giacomo Agostini on eight premier-class titles.

Marquez needed to finish in the top nine in the Nov 22 race and despite starting second on the grid, the Spaniard rode with caution to finish eighth and seal the title with a round to spare.

Marquez came agonisingly close to securing the title in the Nov 21 sprint but his hopes were dashed when he crashed out on the penultimate lap while running in third place, a finish that would have been sufficient to crown him champion.

But unlike overcast conditions and spots of rain on the circuit on Nov 21, the 25-lap race on Nov 22 was held in bright sunshine.

The race was won by Marco Bezzecchi, who held a 102-point advantage over Marquez at one stage this season, while his Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the podium.

However, all eyes were on Marquez, who was presented with a golden helmet by Agostini himself. REUTERS