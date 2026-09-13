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Marquez seizes championship lead with San Marino win after Bezzecchi crash

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MISANO, Sept 13 - Ducati's Marc Marquez won the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday to top the MotoGP championship standings after Aprilia's polesitter Marco Bezzecchi crashed out of the lead at his home circuit in Misano.

Bezzecchi had finished second in Saturday's sprint but the Italian rider crashed on lap one, much to the shock and disappointment of the home fans.

The victory was Marquez's fifth of the season as the seven-times MotoGP champion took the chequered flag to lead the championship for the first time this season. His brother Alex of Gresini Racing was second while KTM's Pedro Acosta was third.

Marquez's victory moved him level with Jorge Martin on 274 points after the Aprilia rider finished fifth, but Ducati's reigning champion moved top having won more races this season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.