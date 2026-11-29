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Marquez bows out of MotoGP with tears and tributes but on his own terms

Nov 29 - Marc Marquez has spent much of his career refusing to accept the inevitable but on Sunday there was no fighting it as the Ducati rider bid MotoGP farewell as an eight-times premier-class world champion with tears streaming down his face in Valencia.

The Circuit Ricardo Tormo turned red for the champion, with fans thronging the track to get one last glimpse of their Spanish hero who had propelled the sport to new heights.

A giant tifo tribute bearing the words 'Gracias Marc' stretched across the stands as Marquez, who sealed the title in Portugal in the penultimate round, emerged on a red-and-gold Ducati, a tribute to the 10 world titles he has collected across all classes.

"It was a very special weekend, a very emotional weekend. Marc the professional rider will stop but Marc the person continues," Marquez told TNT Sports, two days after unexpectedly announcing his retirement from competition.

"All these people that helped me - the fans and all the teams I've been with - will always be in my heart."

TEARS IN THE GARAGE

Marquez's brother Alex, sidelined by severe bronchospasm, watched from the Gresini Racing garage with glistening eyes while their mother could scarcely bring herself to follow the action.

Marquez nearly gave his adoring fans a fairytale farewell when he swept into the race lead at turn one, his old instincts still there and the old appetite for victory undiminished as a pack of Aprilia bikes hunted him down.

But, as Aprilia have shown this season, they had the better bike and Raul Fernandez stole his thunder, taking the lead two laps into the race before clinching victory for Trackhouse as Marquez finished second.

"If I am lucky and one day I have children, I will say that I was lucky to beat Marc in his last race in history... it is a dream," Fernandez said.

Marquez had given the fans hope of an 81st and final victory when he reeled in Fernandez towards the end of the race but he knew his tyres were shot as he eased off on the throttle in the final lap to soak in the love from the stands.

Every rider on the grid stopped alongside him to salute the Spaniard who had equalled Giacomo Agostini on eight premier-class championships last weekend when he took the title after erasing a 102-point deficit.

UNPLANNED RETIREMENT FOR MARQUEZ

Retirement had hardly looked like the obvious next chapter for Marquez, who had signed a Ducati contract running until 2028.

He appeared perfectly positioned to carry his legacy into MotoGP's next era, with the championship preparing to move from 1,000cc machinery to 850cc.

But Friday's shock announcement showed that the 33-year-old - who had come back from several injuries and surgical operations to correct broken bones and bouts of double vision - had decided he no longer wanted to tempt fate.

"I was planning my retirement at 35 years old. I knew that the next two years were my last contract, this was already decided," Marquez said.

"But I never planned my future. I couldn't imagine seven years ago (at Honda) that I would finish in the Ducati team and I would win two championships with Ducati.

"I always tried to follow my instinct, my decisions. I think this one is the correct one because I was already at the limit and it was better to stop."

His retirement leaves a huge void not only for MotoGP to fill next season but also for the factory Ducati team as they seek a replacement who will team up with their new recruit Pedro Acosta, who has impressed in three seasons with KTM.

As for Marquez, he has no grand plan for what comes next.

"Right now, I would like to enjoy the moment. But the future, I need to speak with the people around me. They need to advise me," he said.

"My life has been at 300 kph every day. Right now, I cannot go to zero. But I will always be involved in the bikes in MotoGP." REUTERS