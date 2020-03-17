Marquee dragon boat race, eco run canned

Two major local sports events became casualties of the coronavirus pandemic yesterday - the April 26 Income Eco Run and the May 29-31 DBS Marina Regatta.

A spokesman for the run, which had close to 9,000 participants last year, said: "The situation continues to evolve and remain uncertain, and considering the health risks in this current climate, cancelling the run would be in the best interest of those involved as well as the wider community."

The DBS Marina Regatta, which has been held since 2012 and offers onshore games and activities for spectators, said that its decision "follows the World Health Organisation's classification of the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic, and the Ministry of Health's advisory for all large-scale events to be deferred till further notice".

Over 100 teams from eight countries, including 70,000 event-goers, participated last year.

Shee Tse Koon, DBS' Singapore country head, said "it was not an easy call for us to make" but "safeguarding the health and well-being of our dragon boat teams, partners, employees and the public is of foremost importance".

Nathaniel Goh, 32, an executive who signed up for the 10km event at the Income Eco Run, was supportive of the organisers' decision, saying: "I can always race again when things are better."

Maria Luciana Parma, captain of the Latin Dragons' dragon boat team, was also understanding and added: "We have been training hard in preparation for this and other events, so a sentiment of sadness is inevitable, but we completely understand that this is a time to put the wellness of the community over our own individual interests."

Other major local events that have been canned include the May 23 Osim Sundown Marathon, the Feb 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament and football's International Champions Cup scheduled for July. The April 11-12 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has been postponed to October.