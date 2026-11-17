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Nov 17 - A defiant century by debutant Naseer Khan Maroofkhil fell just short of helping Afghanistan escape with a draw as Zimbabwe bowled them out with 3.3 overs left on the final day to secure a 1-0 victory in the two-match test series in Sharjah.

• It was Zimbabwe's first test series win on foreign soil since their tour of Bangladesh in 2001.

• Hosts Afghanistan, who staged the series in the United Arab Emirates for security reasons, were all out for 360 on Tuesday, giving Zimbabwe victory by 57 runs.

• Maroofkhil, primarily a spin bowler, batted for nearly six hours for his 101 not out, scoring the first century of his senior career despite pulling his hamstring in the closing overs.

• The 20-year-old became the first player to get a five-wicket haul and a century on his test debut since New Zealand's Bruce Taylor in 1965, having also taken seven wickets in Zimbabwe's first-innings 339.

• Afghanistan scored 217 in response, and Zimbabwe declared their second innings on 295-9.

• Zimbabwe looked close to victory with Afghanistan struggling at 299-8, before Maroofkhil and Mohammad Saleem (22) added 59 runs for the ninth wicket as the light faded in Sharjah.

• But Brad Evans (3-55) trapped Saleem LBW before Graeme Cremer got Ziaur Rahman out for a duck to seal victory for Zimbabwe. REUTERS