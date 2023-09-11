Mark Cavendish and Giulio Ciccone to race in Tour de France S’pore Criterium in October

SINGAPORE - Cycling great Mark Cavendish will be one of the top attractions at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in October as he embarks on the final leg of his glittering career.

The British sprint king and Italian mountain specialist Giulio Ciccone are among the latest names added to the star-studded field which included two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, who confirmed his attendance in August.

Other names announced on Monday were Spaniard Pello Bilbao, Japanese Yukiya Arashiro and Frenchmen Victor Lafay and Axel Zingle.

The event will feature 32 riders racing over a shorter 3km route that will loop around Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth, War Memorial Park, Esplanade and Merlion on Oct 28-29.

The rider who crosses the line first after 90 minutes will be declared the winner of the criterium.

The 38-year-old Cavendish, who confirmed in May he will call time on his career at the end of the season, failed in his attempt to beat the record 34 Tour de France stage wins he shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx at July’s Tour, where Ciccone won the Mountain classification.

The Briton was forced to withdraw after crashing during Stage 8 of the Tour de France, breaking his collarbone. Cavendish had undergone surgery and was out of action for a few weeks.

The Singapore Criterium could be one of the last races of Cavendish’s career, having made his Tour debut back in 2007 and accumulated 161 victories in his 17-year career.

He also raced in the inaugural 2022 Singapore event alongside Dane Jonas Vingegaard and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

That race, featuring 44 cyclists racing over 20 laps round the 3.2km circuit, was won by Vingegaard, the Tour de France champion earlier that year.

Agnes Goh, managing director of race organisers Evoke EXP said: “Mark Cavendish was a firm fan favourite last year and we’re grateful that he’s agreed to come back for an encore, despite his recent injury.

“He’s the King of the Sprints and an event like the Criterium will suit him well as he hopes to end his illustrious career with a memorable Singapore win.”

There will also be a weekend music festival headlined by DPR Ian and DJ KSHMR, along with other international music acts.