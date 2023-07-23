Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Noah Lyles and Femke Bol shine at Diamond League London

LONDON – Marie-Josee Ta Lou showed that she will be a force to be reckoned with at the age of 34 at August’s world championships, as she claimed another Diamond League 100m win in a scorching 10.75sec in London on Sunday.

It was the Ivorian’s third win of the series as she finished powerfully to reel in local favourite Dina Asher-Smith (10.85), with slow-starting Jamaican Shericka Jackson third in 10.94.

American champion Sha’Carri Richardson withdrew from the race after an injury scare in her warm-up. World champion Noah Lyles won a sparkling 200m as the American’s 19.47 run improved his own fastest time in the world in 2023 by 0.2sec.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was second in an African record 19.50 while Zharnel Hughes, who took the 30-year-old British 100m record last month, also erased John Regis’ 1993 200m mark with his time of 19.73.

Said Hughes: “I got it done right here on home soil. Today was an experimental day for me, I’m still learning the 200m because I’ve stopped running the 200 since 2015, probably.”

Dutchwoman Femke Bol showed that she is in the hottest form when she blasted to a European record of 51.45 in the 400m hurdles.

Only American world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin (50.68) has gone faster and Bol, second behind McLaughlin in the 2022 world championships and third behind her at the Tokyo Olympics, will be hoping to finally bag global gold in Budapest.

“Amazing. I’ve been wanting to run a 51 ever since Tokyo, I had a feeling I could do it but I still can’t believe I’ve done it,” Bol said.

“I hope we can put up a great race at the World Championships and put on a great show.”

Her compatriot Sifan Hassan, who won the London Marathon in April, looked short of race sharpness as Ethiopian world champion Gudaf Tsegay swept past her old rival in the home straight to win the 5,000m in a personal-best 14:12.29.

South Africa’s world-record holder and 2016 Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk continued his climb back towards his best by winning the 400m in 44.36, just edging out American Bryce Deadmon (44.40).

In the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech produced a brilliant personal best of 8:57.35, making her the only athlete to go under nine minutes this season.

Around 50,000 fans created a fabulous atmosphere as the Diamond League returned to London’s Olympic Stadium for the first time since 2019, the biggest Diamond League crowd for five years and the last edition of this series before the world championships in Budapest. REUTERS