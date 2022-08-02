Mariana Trench rises to the top

Sit-and-wait tactics proved to be the right formula in bringing out Mariana Trench's hidden potential on Sunday.

Ridden by Vlad Duric in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,600m), the son of Kermadec came from off the pace with an unsuspected withering turn of foot.

After such a blinder, it was a wonder why it has taken connections that long to suss him out.

But trainer Michael Clements said that they did not suddenly have a lightbulb moment that a patient ride would work the best for the raw gem raced by the Tivic Stable.

To the 2020 Singapore champion trainer, it was quite obvious from the outset that he was not the type to be bustled up early.

"We've been trying to ride him quiet four or five times before," he said.

"We've told Shafrizal (Saleh) on a number of occasions to ride him quiet. Each time, he was too keen early and ended up wide.

"Circumstances didn't pan out, but today, we were able to get him in behind horses. Vlad switched him off and he relaxed well before running out an impressive winner."

From Day 1, Clements held the Inglis 2020 Classic Yearling Sale A$105,000 ($101,000) purchase in high esteem.

But the frustrating attempts at hold-up runs, coupled with his coltish manners, were stunting his full potential.

"We saw some ability in Australia. We raced him as a colt first, but he was too keen," recalled Clements.