March deadline suggested for delayed Games decision

TOKYO • A Tokyo 2020 executive board member yesterday admitted that organisers will need to monitor the coronavirus situation until next spring before deciding whether to go ahead with the Olympic Games.

At a Liberal Democratic Party meeting, lawmaker and former Olympics minister Toshiaki Endo said: "Selecting athletes by around next March will be a major challenge. The organising committee will need to make some kind of a decision considering the situation at that time."

The comment by Endo, one of six vice-presidents on the board, marks the first time an organising committee executive has voiced out on the timing for a decision on the postponed Games, Kyodo News agency reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government took the unprecedented decision in March to push back the Games, which had been due to start next month, by a year and a further delay has already been ruled out.

Last month, John Coates, chairman of the IOC coordination commission, told The Australian newspaper that if there were no signs the Covid-19 disease was being eradicated by October, organisers would need to start preparing for a "very different" Olympics.

With Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto last week insisting October was not the time for organisers to make a final decision on whether the Games can be held next year, it appears the deadline is four months before its July 23 start.

Organisers have also yet to reveal a road map for next year, including the booking of sporting venues, as things are still being hashed out with the IOC.

The global body has already set aside an additional US$650 million (S$905.5 million) to cover the extra costs for the postponement, which is expected to be in the billions and mostly borne by Japanese taxpayers.

Given spiralling costs, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said organisers are looking at ways to simplify the quadrennial Games.

Organisers yesterday confirmed large-scale events to commemorate the one-year countdown would not be held.

Citing the "current economic situation" caused by the pandemic, an official statement read: "In view of the situation, Tokyo 2020 will not be holding any events to mark the new one year to go milestone for the Games."

At last year's countdown event, organisers unveiled the medals at a ceremony attended by IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and countdown clocks were launched in Tokyo.

