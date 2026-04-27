Marathoner’s defiance of human limits is an act of rare, inspirational beauty

Sabastian Sawe's time of 1:59:30 in the London Marathon was the first time a runner had run below two hours.

We’ve run out of words.

We’ve handed “genius” to every precocious 15-year-old, showered “exceptional” on the latest hat-trick scorer and affixed “historic” to every weekend feat.

So what words have we got left for marathon world-record shatterer Sabastian Sawe?

Should we reach for names instead to celebrate him? Perhaps compare him to Roger Bannister, first to break the four-minute barrier in the mile. Or Jim Hines, the first to dip under 10 seconds in the 100m. Or should we say that Sawe belongs to a short list of humans who make us pause amid the continuing bedlam of life with the sheer audacity of their work? Who psychologically open doors for us as a species and physically reset the limits of the body.

From the time Spyridon Louis won the first Olympic marathon in 1896 (2:58:50), the finishing time has started with the numeral 2. Now, 130 years later, and across two centuries of bloody socks and incremental gains, and an entire planet of Ethiopians, Portuguese, Moroccans, Australians, Americans, Brazilians hammering at the world record, Sawe has taken it to a rarefied place.

The record for the first time begins with a 1.

To be precise, in the London Marathon, Sawe set a time of 1:59:30.

Later this Kenyan, who runs 240km some weeks, as The Guardian reported, modestly said: “I didn’t believe.” But he persisted and stepped like some sneakered Neil Armstrong onto an untouched running moon.

Distance runners are a species of their own, portraits in wiry monkishness, moving to an internal drumbeat, unconcerned with appearance, disinclined towards bravado, gently spoken. Maybe it’s because running is a philosophy.

They must be hardy for they run a monumental race which began fittingly with a legend about a soldier. Pheidippides, a Greek courier, ran 25 miles (40km) according to one account, from the battlefield at Marathon to Athens in 490BC. A poem was written by Robert Browning about Pheidippides, who died as he gave his message about an Athenian victory.

Now his spirit survives in men like Sawe, a Kenyan running in Greek footsteps, and at an incomprehensible speed.

Singapore’s national record in the 5,000m is 14:44.21 and it’s faster than you imagine. Get on a treadmill, try it, please don’t collapse. Yet between the 30th and 35th kilometre in London, Sawe’s time is 13:54. Between the 35th and 40th kilometre, he’s faster at 13:42. When I mention this to Soh Rui Yong, the very talented owner of that Singapore record, he has a fine reaction.

He laughs.

There are “tiers” of runners, he says. Sawe evidently belongs up in the lunatic level. His first half in London was 60:29; his second half was 59:01. So fast, says Soh, that it was quicker than the half-marathon records of Japan, Norway and the US. If those runners joined the race at halfway, fresh and hydrated, Sawe would still beat them.

No sport is older than running. Humans eventually ran to hunt but now their prey is the stopwatch and each other. If Louis, the 1896 hero who sipped cognac mid-race, ran in 2026, he’d still be at the 29th kilometre when Sawe won. Progress has come from labour, humility, nutrition, occasionally drugs – Sawe, aware of the recent stain on Kenyans, has asked to be tested more often – and shoes.

“People used to say you won’t see a sub-two hour marathon,” says Soh, “but that was before the super shoes (Sawe’s Adidas weigh 97g). It’s like running with trampolines on your feet. It allows for more volume and less repercussions and means you’re physiologically and biomechanically more prepared. Our shoes, when I started, were like running on cardboard.”

But more than shoes, running requires soul, a sort of spiritual force pushing you, a stubbornness to arm-wrestle pain, a belief that inside always lies another wind. But sometimes it helps if there’s someone to provoke you.

Soh was dazzled by the combat between Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha, who came second and also ran below two hours. “In the second half, they were trying to kill each other, like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, while running at sub two-hour pace.” As he explains, “when you’re focusing on racing someone, it alleviates the stress of chasing a time”.

What was shocking to Soh is that “this was nowhere near their limits”. The conditions weren’t perfect and Kejelcha was only making his debut. And so this record is not the ending of anything, only a glittering comma in a grand story of feet and clocks. Time defeats us all eventually, it cruelly adds up, and yet every now and then an exceptional runner arrives who knows the magic of deducting seconds.

That we care for the marathon, and watch over such a span of time, is telling. In a world of compressed attention spans it means we still have an appetite for the classically beautiful – a foot soldier, sweeping like a warming wind through the streets, recalibrating what humans can do across an ancient distance.