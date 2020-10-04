Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge cracks in first loss since 2013 as Shura Kitata wins in London

London (AFP) - It proved 13th time unlucky as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge fluffed his lines at Sunday's (Oct 4) London marathon, won in a thrilling sprint finish by Ethiopian Shura Kitata.

The coronavirus-hit marathon, limited to elite runners and with no crowds, was the first Kipchoge has failed to win since finishing second in Berlin in 2013 - he had won all 11 others he raced in, including the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dropped at the 38km mark of the 42.2km race, Kipchoge could only watch from a distance as Kitata outpaced Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba in the final strait to win in 2hr 05min 41sec. Ethiopian Sisay Lemma took third.