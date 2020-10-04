Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge cracks in first loss since 2013 as Shura Kitata wins in London

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge fluffed his lines at the London marathon on Oct 4, 2020.
London (AFP) - It proved 13th time unlucky as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge fluffed his lines at Sunday's (Oct 4) London marathon, won in a thrilling sprint finish by Ethiopian Shura Kitata.

The coronavirus-hit marathon, limited to elite runners and with no crowds, was the first Kipchoge has failed to win since finishing second in Berlin in 2013 - he had won all 11 others he raced in, including the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dropped at the 38km mark of the 42.2km race, Kipchoge could only watch from a distance as Kitata outpaced Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba in the final strait to win in 2hr 05min 41sec. Ethiopian Sisay Lemma took third.

