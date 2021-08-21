Manny wants his WBA title back

LAS VEGAS • Manny Pacquiao says a change of opponent has not affected his training as he attempts to reclaim his world welterweight boxing crown after a two-year absence from the ring today.

The Filipino icon faces World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in a bout that was put together after his initial opponent, Errol Spence Jr, suffered an eye injury last week.

The abrupt withdrawal of the American, the unbeaten International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) champion, has deprived the 42-year-old of another super-fight at the tail end of his glittering career.

It also means Pacquiao, who has not fought since beating Keith Thurman for the WBA title in July 2019, has had to re-calibrate his training towards taking on a right-handed opponent rather than a southpaw.

But the eight-weight division champion (62-7-2, 39 knockouts) played down the impact of the tactical readjustment, as he prepares for the 72nd fight of a professional career that began in 1995.

"It only took me two days to adjust to fighting Ugas," Pacquiao said. "I have fought a lot of right-handed fighters before. It would have been harder switching from preparing for a right-hander to a southpaw.

"Most of my opponents have been right-handed, so there's nothing to worry about."

The hastily rearranged bout also gives him a chance to settle a score. He was controversially stripped of his WBA title on grounds of "inactivity" earlier this year, despite the global disruption to boxing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation instead handed the belt to Ugas, a fact that rankled Pacquiao.

"I didn't like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring," he said. "Both of us are champions, but we'll see who has the belt after Saturday."

Pacquiao will start as a heavy favourite to reclaim the title in what may be his final fight.

While he retains enough residue of the talent that made him arguably the most thrilling fighter at his peak, Father Time remains a threat for a boxer into his 40s.

"I don't know if this is going to be my last (time in the ring), we are going to see fight by fight," said Pacquiao.

"I feel young right now. I enjoy training camp, and I'm excited to sacrifice and be disciplined every day to prepare for a fight like this."

In the opposite corner, Ugas is quietly plotting an ambush despite also having to readjust his training.

The 35-year-old (26-4, 12 knockouts) had initially been due to feature on the undercard, but agreed to step up for his biggest career fight after Spence's withdrawal.

He said: "I'm certain that he cannot knock me out. I have prepared for 12 hard rounds. If this is Pacquiao's final fight, then he's going to be up against a guy who brought his best."

Separately, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez said on Thursday he will fight unbeaten American Caleb Planet for the undisputed world super middleweight crown on Nov 6 in Las Vegas.

The showdown will see the Mexican defend his WBA, WBC and World Boxing Organisation belts against IBF champion Plant.

"This Nov 6th, we'll put Mexican boxing on top," Canelo tweeted. "Going for the missing belt!".

