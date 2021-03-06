Man Star is the one

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 Supreme Patrol is looking for back-to-back wins. He tuned up nicely with a smart trial.

1 Little Thunder turned his form around to finish second last start. He has drawn well.

8 Vital Spring rarely runs a bad race.

2 One Happy Star steps down to Class 5. Zac Purton, who hit a five-timer on Wednesday, is engaged.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 Demons Rock gets his chance with a nice draw. Dylan Mo won on the gelding three starts ago.

5 Mighty Power can be competitive despite the wide gate.

4 Striking Mr C can roll forward and hope to hold on to the line.

11 Dollar Reward is competitive over this course and distance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

6 Gunnison's latest run down the straight returned a close-up fourth at Group 3 level. He rates strongly if he reproduces that form.

5 Ping Hai Bravo has gone from strength to strength this term, with three wins.

1 Duke Wai, who has a handy 7lb (3.2kg) claim, can figure based on his most recent run.

4 Highland Fortune is next best.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Great Harvest is in his career-best form. He is the one to beat. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

2 Galaxy Emperor is looking for back-to-back wins. He is racing well.

1 City Legend is still winless but rarely runs a bad race.

7 Victorious Leader gets Purton up. Big watch.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Decisive Twelve won well last start. Still in Class 4, it will not be a surprise to see him score again.

5 Ernest Feeling closed in nicely for third on debut. He is open to further improvement.

2 Family Folks won well two starts ago. He is holding form.

3 Bullish Unicorn was average on debut but he has trialled well since.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 So We Joy is better than his recent record suggests. He can win with Purton engaged.

13 Plikclone has two wins from his last four starts. He has Jerry Chau's 7lb claim.

10 Best For You has drawn well. He bears close watching.

5 Golden Four can turn around off his current mark.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Juneau Park gets his chance from a good gate.

3 Storm Warnings mixes his form but has plenty of ability.

9 Chancheng Prince is a two-time winner, albeit against the Griffins. But he finished a close second two starts ago.

1 Ima Single Man, who ran his best race last start, is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 Man Star charged clear in style last start to score in a slick time. He remains in Class 3. Hard to beat.

5 Lucky Fun has won two of his last three starts. He has drawn well.

3 Sunset Watch is looking to go one better, after closing strongly for second last start.

10 Resolute is looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

1 Flagship Glory has a stack of ability. He should relish every metre of the mile under Purton.

8 Right Choice turned his form around to grab second last start. His best is more than this.

10 Authentic Champ is a two-time winner from his last four starts. Drawn well, he is a leading player.

12 Leading Fortune is next best. His fifth last start was not too bad.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

11 Maximus is looking to secure a Hong Kong Derby spot with a win. He appears capable of achieving it.

5 Berlin Tango finished a creditable seventh last start. He will relish the extra distance.

3 Butterfield has race experience. Drawn well, he rates strongly.

7 Flying Quest, a 1/2-length second last start, is a place chance.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club