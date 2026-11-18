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Malaysia’s gold medallist weightlifter to get government support after losing arm in road accident

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari (left) speaking to national weightlifter Mohd Hafizuddin Roslin at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Nov 18.

PETALING JAYA – The Malaysian government will bear the full medical expenses of national weightlifter Mohd Hafizuddin Roslin, who lost his right arm following a serious motorcycle accident on Nov 16.

Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari said all treatment costs at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), including follow-up care and hospitalisation, would be covered through the National Sports Council (NSC).

The 21-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist will also continue receiving his training allowance at the current rate.

Taufiq, who visited Hafizuddin at HKL on Nov 18, also made a personal contribution to help ease the financial burden on his family.

“The NSC has confirmed through its Malaysian Athlete Career and Education (MACE) Secretariat that Hafizuddin is eligible for insurance benefits estimated at RM120,000 (S$37,000).

“He is also entitled to benefits under PERKESO’s (the Social Security Organisation’s) 24-hour protection scheme.

“Based on PERKESO’s estimates, he will receive Temporary Disablement Benefit payments of RM50.40 a day throughout his medical leave, followed by Permanent Disablement Benefit payments of RM915.84 a month for life, as well as a one-off lump sum payment of RM39,060.58.

“He is also eligible for medical benefits and physical and vocational rehabilitation facilities,” Taufiq said in a statement.

The NSC will also provide accommodation and meals for Hafizuddin’s family at NSC Casa or another suitable location to allow them to remain close to him during his treatment.

Taufiq said the council would also explore long-term assistance, including rehabilitation, counselling and future opportunities, to ensure Hafizuddin continues to receive the support he needs.

“Let us all pray for our national hero Hafizuddin to remain strong throughout his recovery. I also ask the public to respect his and his family’s privacy during this period,” he said.

Hafizuddin was involved in a motorcycle accident along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway at about 11pm on Nov 16 while travelling from Ampang to Bukit Jalil.

He underwent a seven-hour operation at HKL on Nov 17, but doctors were forced to amputate his right arm above the elbow.

Hafizuddin won the men’s 88kg gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July with a total lift of 345kg, setting a new Games record. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK