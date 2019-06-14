Malaysia's badminton king hangs up his racket

Malaysia's badminton king Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement yesterday, as prolonged health issues after battling nose cancer dashed his hopes of qualifying for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The 36-year-old, who won 69 singles titles but lost six world and Olympic finals, opted to quit after being told by doctors that his body could no longer take the intense training needed for high-level competition.

"It was a very heavy decision for me because I really love this sport, but the important thing now is my health," a tearful Lee told a news conference. His rivalry with Chinese shuttler Lin Dan, whom he lost to in four world and Olympic finals, is considered to be the greatest in the sport.