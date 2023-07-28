Malaysian seamer enters T20 record book after magnificent seven v China

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus said it was a “privilege” as he became the first bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul in a men’s T20 International at the 2024 World Cup Qualifier tournament, against China at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The 32-year-old returned jaw-dropping figure of seven for eight in his four overs, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that as all seven of his victims were bowled.

Thanks to his exploits, China were bundled out for 23 in the 12th over of their innings and Malaysia romped to an eight-wicket victory with 15.1 overs to spare in the Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament on Wednesday.

“I am grateful for being given the trust by captain Ahmad Faiz Noor to bowl against China,” Idrus was quoted as saying by Malaysian media after the match.

“It is a privilege to break the world record.

“It is also my second biggest achievement in my cricketing career. The first was in 2020 when I was awarded top five wicket-taker in the world.”

Nigerian Peter Aho held the previous record after returning figures of six for five against Sierra Leone in 2021.

India’s Deepak Chahar claimed six for seven against Bangladesh in 2019 in what remains the best figures in a men’s T20 contest between cricket’s test-playing nations.

Chahar and compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis are among the 12 bowlers who have claimed six-wicket hauls in a men’s T20I.

Idrus, who has taken 47 wickets in 23 matches in his T20 International career, was named the Player of the Match on Wednesday for his achievement.

“The right-armer took a liking to the conditions in Bayuemas as he single-handedly ripped through the Chinese batting line-up, picking up all seven of his wickets bowled as the visitors were dismissed for just 23 in the 12th over,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated.

“A total of 12 bowlers had previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a men’s T20I... but an elusive seven-wicket haul had never been recorded until Idrus’ amazing effort.”

Malaysia’s team manager Amy Mokhsani was also proud of his record-breaking effort.

“Syazrul created history today. He is the first player in the world to take seven wickets in a T20 international match. It is a big boost for cricket in Malaysia,” she told the New Straits Times.

The winner of the tournament in Malaysia will advance to the Asia regional final in Nepal in November.

The top two from that event will make it through to the 20-over showcase co-hosted by West Indies and the United States. REUTERS