Elvinn Keo (above, left) on his way to beating South Korea's Lee Seung Taek 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 in the men's final as Malaysian squash players scored a double triumph at the 2019 Singapore Squash Open yesterday. Keo clinched his first title in the Republic, while Lai Wen Li notched a 6-11, 11-4, 13-11, 11-8 win over Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines in the women's final. Singapore's Samuel Kang, the men's top seed, finished ninth.