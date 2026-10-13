Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia seeks injunction against father, sister

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Lee Zii Jia applied for an interim injunction to bar his father and sister from making key financial and management decisions at LZJ Management.

Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia has applied to the Kuala Lumpur High Court for an interim injunction to bar his father and sister from making key financial and management decisions at LZJ Management amid an ongoing legal dispute.

The summons, which were filed at the high court on July 2, named his father Lee Chee Hin, older sister Lee Zii Yi, younger brother Lee Tao and LZJ Management as respondents.

Zii Jia, currently ranked No. 42 by the Badminton World Federation , is seeking to prevent Chee Hin and Zii Yii - both company directors at LZJ Management - from approving directors’ fees, allowances, bonuses or other financial benefits for themselves beyond their monthly salaries.

The company was set up to handle Zii Jia’s career and commercial ventures after he turned professional and parted ways with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Former All England champion Zii Jia claims to own 90% of the company, with Zii Yii holding 9% and Lee Tao 1% .

The shuttler is also seeking to restrict decisions on the appointment and removal of directors, the appointment of the company secretary, the disposal of assets, the issuance of new shares and changes in shareholding structures, Malaysian media, including the New Straits Times (NST) , reported.

Additionally, he wanted a court order for LZJ Management to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to address issues concerning the company’s management and governance.

In his supporting affidavit, Zii Jia said an attempt to convene an EGM on Dec 22, 2025, failed due to a lack of quorum.

As such, he wanted the meeting to be held within 14 days of the court order, or within another period determined by the court.

He has also sought permission to issue and serve the meeting notice and appoint an independent chairman.

However, the application is being contested by the respondents, reported NST.

In an affidavit in reply filed on Aug 6, Chee Hin disputed the need for court intervention, saying the company had continued to manage matters relating to his son’s professional badminton career.

It is not known if the court has granted or dismissed the injunction.